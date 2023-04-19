Dion’s to open first El Paso location this year

El Pasoans will have one more pizza place to choose from — this one a New Mexico favorite.

Dion’s will open its 28th store — and its first in El Paso — sometime this year, the company told the Journal. The company is currently waiting on the permitting process to be complete before construction begins on the Paseo del Norte and Resler Road location in El Paso.

The location will be the third in Texas for Dion’s. It has two other stores in Lubbock, Texas.

“It’s always a pleasure to announce new Dion’s locations,” Dion’s CEO Mark Herman said in a statement. “Expanding our presence in Texas and offering a comfortable place to enjoy great food to El Paso is something we’re looking forward to.”

Dion’s has retained an architect for the project in New Mexico-based Peter Butterfield Architect, which has worked on recent Dion’s restaurant designs.

The company says the El Paso location will include many of the same offerings as the New Mexico locations — from a drive-thru window for pick-up orders, to an open kitchen with a pizza viewing stand for kids, as well as dine-in and online orders.

The store, once opened, will create roughly 75 jobs, Dion’s said.