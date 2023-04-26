Talk of the Town: Trek across Africa and dental care in school

ABQ paraplegic will hand bike across South Africa

ON MAY 8 I will begin an epic trek crossing southern Africa from the Atlantic Ocean in Namibia to the Indian Ocean in Mozambique on a handbike. I will be accompanied by a group of adaptive and able-bodied cyclists from four countries. We call ourselves Bidii Yetu, it means “Our Resilience” in Ki-Swahili.

By the time we reach our destination, the Bidii Yetu squad will have crossed a continent, covering five countries, pedaling 2,000 miles and climbing 38,000 feet in 46 days — by hand.

Cycling across Africa has been a dream of mine for nearly four decades. When I lost the ability to walk or ride a bicycle, that dream died — until I discovered handbikes.

But cycling across the continent by hand is not enough. Before I lost the ability to walk, I was blind to the plight and situation of others with disabilities. In addition to this epic physical challenge, Bidii Yetu is also raising funds to support disability organizations in the five countries through which we will be riding. Bidii Yetu will make grants to local disability groups engaged in advocacy for disability rights, adaptive sports and technical skills training to create employment opportunities for those living with disabilities.

I am quick to acknowledge we would never be able complete this venture without the generous support of volunteers and donations. Follow us online as they cross the continent at bidiiyetu-nolimits.org or on HelloTractor.com and please donate. For more information, contact: adminteam@bidiiyetu-nolimits.org.

Olaf Kula, Albuquerque

Preventive dental care belongs in school

I AM a college student in the master’s program for public health at New Mexico State University. I am reaching out because I wanted to address an issue of tooth decay within our youth population.

When we think of cavities, it is often not associated with disease. Cavities, also known as caries, are a common and very relatable health problem. A majority of people have had a least one cavity, and it usually starts at a young age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cavities are the most common childhood chronic disease among youth.

Tooth pain is one of the worst kinds of pain. When a child experiences tooth pain, it affects their ability to eat, speak, focus, learn and sleep. When a cavity is left untreated it can lead to infection and effect overall health.

Tooth decay is a very prevalent yet preventable chronic disease. Tooth decay can be prevented with education to obtain good oral hygiene habits, regular dental visits, sealant and fluoride placements through school-based and school-linked dental sealant programs.

We need more school-based and school-linked dental sealant programs in both our urban and rural schools. A dental hygienist can lead this program with a referring dentist for exams. We need government funding or sponsors to help get these programs up and running in the schools. Incorporating preventive dental care into children’s school environment can be very beneficial to prevent tooth decay and overall health. Fluoride varnish treatments are beneficial for all students but especially for students that drink well water at home that does not contain fluoride.

Lois Delara, Bernalillo