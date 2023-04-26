 Talk of the Town: Trek across Africa and dental care in school - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: Trek across Africa and dental care in school

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

ABQ paraplegic will hand bike across South Africa

ON MAY 8 I will begin an epic trek crossing southern Africa from the Atlantic Ocean in Namibia to the Indian Ocean in Mozambique on a handbike. I will be accompanied by a group of adaptive and able-bodied cyclists from four countries. We call ourselves Bidii Yetu, it means “Our Resilience” in Ki-Swahili.

By the time we reach our destination, the Bidii Yetu squad will have crossed a continent, covering five countries, pedaling 2,000 miles and climbing 38,000 feet in 46 days — by hand.

Cycling across Africa has been a dream of mine for nearly four decades. When I lost the ability to walk or ride a bicycle, that dream died — until I discovered handbikes.

But cycling across the continent by hand is not enough. Before I lost the ability to walk, I was blind to the plight and situation of others with disabilities. In addition to this epic physical challenge, Bidii Yetu is also raising funds to support disability organizations in the five countries through which we will be riding. Bidii Yetu will make grants to local disability groups engaged in advocacy for disability rights, adaptive sports and technical skills training to create employment opportunities for those living with disabilities.

I am quick to acknowledge we would never be able complete this venture without the generous support of volunteers and donations. Follow us online as they cross the continent at bidiiyetu-nolimits.org or on HelloTractor.com and please donate. For more information, contact: adminteam@bidiiyetu-nolimits.org.

Olaf Kula, Albuquerque

Preventive dental care belongs in school

I AM a college student in the master’s program for public health at New Mexico State University. I am reaching out because I wanted to address an issue of tooth decay within our youth population.

When we think of cavities, it is often not associated with disease. Cavities, also known as caries, are a common and very relatable health problem. A majority of people have had a least one cavity, and it usually starts at a young age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cavities are the most common childhood chronic disease among youth.

Tooth pain is one of the worst kinds of pain. When a child experiences tooth pain, it affects their ability to eat, speak, focus, learn and sleep. When a cavity is left untreated it can lead to infection and effect overall health.

Tooth decay is a very prevalent yet preventable chronic disease. Tooth decay can be prevented with education to obtain good oral hygiene habits, regular dental visits, sealant and fluoride placements through school-based and school-linked dental sealant programs.

We need more school-based and school-linked dental sealant programs in both our urban and rural schools. A dental hygienist can lead this program with a referring dentist for exams. We need government funding or sponsors to help get these programs up and running in the schools. Incorporating preventive dental care into children’s school environment can be very beneficial to prevent tooth decay and overall health. Fluoride varnish treatments are beneficial for all students but especially for students that drink well water at home that does not contain fluoride.

Lois Delara, Bernalillo

Home » From the newspaper » Talk of the Town: Trek across Africa and dental care in school

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Seven Lobos enter the transfer portal, and what this ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico football has yet to ... New Mexico football has yet to add anybody new this spring, but seven have announced their decision to leave in the past 11 days.
2
Talk Jobs: 'I'm afraid to go to HR' about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I think ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I think my boss is experiencing mental health issues. He lost a couple of family members during COVID-19, and his ...
3
College sports briefs: Lobo named Mountain West men's tennis ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went ... New Mexico's Arda Azkara, who went a perfect 6-0 in league men's tennis at No. 1 singles, was named the Mountain West men's tennis ...
4
Prep notes: Rio Rancho AD leaves; Eldorado hoops star ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from ... Bruce Carver, 64, is retiring from Rio Rancho Public Schools as the district athletic director for a second time. A familiar face will be ...
5
It won't be friendly: Five things for fans to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United ... Sometimes heated rivals New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC square off Wednesday at Isotopes Park in what amounts to a U.S. Open Cup ...
6
Game Day: Players to watch, other trends as United ...
ABQnews Seeker
As good as its attack has ... As good as its attack has looked at times, United has yet to put together a consistent 90 minutes against USL Championship competition.
7
City seeks 40% pay cut for Albuquerque Police monitoring ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city is citing a lighter ... The city is citing a lighter workload and the progress made with recent compliance gains in proposing lowering the fee of attorney James Ginger ...
8
Bernalillo County budget adds 56 new jobs
ABQnews Seeker
The new titles run the gamut ... The new titles run the gamut from administrative assistants and lifeguards to open space deputies, firefighters and a deputy county manager for behavioral health.
9
Editorial: AD’s sweet deal shows NMSU doesn’t get it
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Extending AD's ... From the Editorial Board: Extending AD's contract for five years, with a $145,000 raise, shows NMSU leaders still haven't grasped the consequences of its ...