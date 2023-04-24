Prison reforms help make NM ‘land of second chances’

With Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signing two important second-chance laws in the last month, New Mexico may find itself being called not just the Land of Enchantment, but the land of second chances.

The first bill, signed into law March 17, ends life without the possibility of parole (LWOP) as a sentencing option for people who committed their crimes as children. It also gives those who committed crimes as children an opportunity to earn release on parole after serving 15, 20 or 25 years in prison, depending on the offense.

No one is guaranteed release, and a full hearing on each person will decide if someone is ready to come home.

The days of New Mexico locking up young people and throwing away the key need to end. New Mexicans can change, and this law will create the opportunity for a second chance when they do. New Mexico isn’t alone in ending this practice – a growing number of states have ended LWOP for juveniles and follow U.S. Supreme Court limitations on this harsh sentencing practice.

The simple truth is what every parent knows: Young people change and grow. Statistics show most people age out of crime, so locking people up indefinitely doesn’t improve public safety. People released early in other states after serving lengthy prison stints for crimes they committed as children have reoffending rates below 1%.

Keeping reformed people in prison for mistakes they made decades ago when they were different people wastes public safety resources that should be laser-focused on preventing and solving crimes happening today.

The second important bill Gov. Lujan Grisham signed provides fixes to the state’s flawed system of medical and geriatric parole. New Mexico’s old system was among the worst in the country; the new system makes a number of simple changes that will provide significant improvements.

Among other changes the bill makes, it lowers the age of eligibility for geriatric parole from 65 to 55, the age at which health professionals deem people in prison geriatric due to poor health care and living conditions in prison. Importantly, the bill requires a faster time frame for handling terminal illness cases, so people don’t die in prison because of bureaucratic red tape.

The bill also allows candidates for parole to have their families, attorneys or New Mexico Corrections Division employees file the application for them – vital help if you are too aged, ill or incapacitated to do the paperwork on your own.

A prison that looks like a nursing home or intensive care unit is a public safety failure. Elderly and very sick people in prison are the least dangerous but most expensive to incarcerate. New Mexico’s old medical and geriatric parole process releases less than a dozen of these people each year, and the new system should show a marked improvement.

As someone who’s dedicated their life to criminal justice reform, I’m happy to see these changes embraced. But more personally, as someone who grew up in the foothills of the East Mountains, I am especially proud to see my home state leading the charge for second chances in the Southwest.

I hope nearby states follow suit.

FAMM is a nonprofit criminal justice advocacy organization.