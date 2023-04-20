Lobo women’s assistant takes over at Texas A&M Commerce

Longtime University of New Mexico women’s basketball assistant coach Val King has been hired as the new women’s head coach at Texas A&M Commerce, the school announced Wednesday.

King served with Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury for 16 seasons, the past seven at UNM, six at Wright State and three at Morehead State. She was promoted to associate head coach last season.

Details of King’s contract at Commerce were not immediately announced. She takes over after previous coach Jason Burton recently resigned to accept the head coaching job at North Texas.

Commerce finished 14-19 in 2022-23, its first season as a Division I program. UNM defeated the Lions 78-71 in Commerce, Texas on Nov. 26.