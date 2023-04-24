 Innovation Zones will re-engage New Mexico students - Albuquerque Journal

Innovation Zones will re-engage New Mexico students

By Tim Hand / FOUNDER, Ocotillo Strategies; former Deputy Secretary of Education; former Chief of Staff, Las Cruces Public Schools

We’ve seen student outcomes improve when schools prioritize student experiences and real-world relevance through community involvement and integrating challenging college and career pathways with high-quality technical education, work-based learning and core academics. This is the methodology behind PED’s Innovation Zones (IZ) initiative.

During the past legislative session, the state appropriated $40 million to fund the IZ and increase access to high-quality work-based learning and career technical education (CTE) opportunities. This landmark appropriation will enable communities to make radical improvements to our education system.

The need for student engagement is crucial as we emerge from the pandemic in a state that leads the nation in youth disengagement. Together we must build an educational system that provides access to engaging, relevant, academically challenging experiences for all students. Education approaches anchored in community wisdom will engage our students’ histories, literacies and identities in new ways.

IZ schools are utilizing graduate profiles that enable local communities to define the knowledge and skills they view are important for their graduates. Students in IZ schools also pursue graduation capstone projects. A capstone is a months-long project rooted in authentic contexts and building on local assets and culture. Students engage in active, self-directed and community-based learning experiences to produce a body of work that teachers periodically assess for evidence of competence. Capstones result in public exhibitions of learning to school, family and community. These projects enable students to demonstrate they have developed the skills contained in their graduate profiles while applying that learning in the community.

Also, students in IZ schools participate in CTE and work-based learning opportunities that offer relevant, immediately applicable learning experiences. These pathways connect young people to employers and the caring adults who work there. Students have the experience of being treated as assets in their professional setting and in the larger community.

Transforming education must begin with recognizing the cultural richness of our students and our communities and replacing outdated methods with bold, new approaches that invite students to embrace who they are and where they come from. The economic outlook of New Mexico will be brighter as we make space in our instruction to build from the knowledge they bring from their communities.

Community involvement, accountability and reciprocity are equally important. Let’s open schools to community knowledge keepers to be meaningful partners in our students’ learning. When we do this, schools and communities can work together to develop meaningful graduate profiles and foster authentic academic and experiential outcomes to ensure students have equitable opportunities for success after graduation.

The IZ model has the power to create deep student engagement while holding students’ identities and well-being at the heart of the education experience. This approach is rooted in an understanding the health and prosperity of New Mexico communities depends on local leaders’ capacity to orient young people to the wisdom of the places they call home. With this kind of approach, students will be successful because of – not despite – who they are and where they come from.

This guest column was also approved by the High School Innovation Coalition, which is composed of Future Focused Education, Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, Ocotillo Strategies, Transform ED and National Education Association New Mexico.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Innovation Zones will re-engage New Mexico students

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prison reforms help make NM 'land of second chances'
From the newspaper
OPINION: Locking people up indefinitely doesn't ... OPINION: Locking people up indefinitely doesn't improve public safety.
2
Report: State unemployment rate decreases slightly in March
ABQnews Seeker
The unemployment rate was 3.5% last ... The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, down from 3.6% in February, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
3
Innovation Zones will re-engage New Mexico students
From the newspaper
OPINION: Transforming education must begin with ... OPINION: Transforming education must begin with recognizing the cultural richness of our students and our communities and replacing outdated methods with bold, new approaches.
4
Human programmers are behind AI's behavior and misbehavior
ABQnews Seeker
There's been a lot of talk ... There's been a lot of talk about the urgent need to regulate artificial intelligence. Our tort system has the tools to start the job.
5
Pet care: Ear mites eliminated, but cone of shame ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pet parent doesn't want Amber the ... Pet parent doesn't want Amber the cat to wear a cone for the rest of her life. What should the companion do?
6
Governor's vetoes unfortunately set state's adjudicated up for failure
From the newspaper
OPINION: The governor's vetoes of two ... OPINION: The governor's vetoes of two effective and fiscally responsible criminal reform bills are everyone's loss.
7
Forest Service ignoring Santa Fe burn concerns
From the newspaper
OPINION: There is little evidence fuel ... OPINION: There is little evidence fuel reduction prevents wildfires.
8
Communities must lead just transition to clean energy
From the newspaper
OPINION: We cannot advance a just ... OPINION: We cannot advance a just transition to clean energy without bringing along the communities that will be most impacted.
9
Preserve funding for Medicaid as costs rise
From the newspaper
OPINION: Hospitals and all health care ... OPINION: Hospitals and all health care providers need sustainable and predictable funding to remain vital.