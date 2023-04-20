Witness describes alleged cover-up in Jacqueline Vigil’s killing

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in her West Side driveway in 2019 heard testimony Wednesday about the alleged cover-up of the killing.

Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, fled to San Antonio, Texas, in the weeks after Vigil’s killing at the recommendation of his sister, jurors were told on the second day of testimony in his trial.

Talamantes-Romero is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and other charges in Vigil’s shooting death and other alleged crimes committed that morning.

Karla Aguirre, a former girlfriend of Talamantes-Romero’s, described details of the alleged cover-up.

Talamantes-Romero returned to his sister’s home in Barelas at about 7 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, about two hours after the killing, Aguirre testified through a Spanish-language interpreter.

He later told Aguirre and his sister, Eliz

abeth Talamantes, that he had shot a woman outside her home, Aguirre testified.

Talamantes-Romero was at first reluctant to discuss the killing but became more candid about his actions, she said.

“At the time he had a lot of adrenaline,” Aguirre said. “And then later when he told me what had happened, he had calmed down some. He was more aware of what he had done.”

Talamantes-Romero described approaching Vigil’s car from behind and shooting Vigil, Aguirre said. Talamantes-Romero told Aguirre he didn’t know why he shot Vigil, she said.

A native of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Aguirre traveled to Albuquerque to testify with the encouragement of FBI agents, who provided her with money for expenses and promised “to watch out for me and my family,” she said under questioning from Talamantes-Romero’s attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart.

Aguirre told jurors she had been reluctant to travel to Albuquerque until FBI agents promised “that they were going to protect us so there weren’t reprisals for me being here now.”

Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was shot once in the head about 5 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, as she attempted to back out of her driveway on her way to the gym.

The case gained national attention when Vigil’s husband, Sam Vigil, and his sons attended a news conference at the White House, where then-President Donald Trump announced the case would be included in the federal crime fighting initiative, Operation Legend.

News reports of the killing alarmed Talamantes-Romero, Aguirre testified.

“I think he was more worried when he learned that she was the mom of a policeman,” she said.

Elizabeth Talamantes told her brother that he should flee New Mexico and recommended that he stay with a cousin in San Antonio, Texas, Aguirre said. Talamantes-Romero was at first reluctant but agreed to the plan, she said.

Aguirre, Talamantes-Romero and his sister, drove to San Antonio sometime in December 2019. They took with them the .40-caliber handgun that Talamantes-Romero had used to kill Vigil, Aguirre told jurors.

While in San Antonio, they destroyed the murder weapon by breaking it into pieces, she said.

After dropping off Talamantes-Romero in San Antonio, Aguirre and Elizabeth Talamantes drove back to Albuquerque. On the way home, Elizabeth Talamantes tossed out pieces of the firearm in remote locations in Texas, Aguirre said.

Elizabeth Talamantes, 41, pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court of New Mexico to a charges of possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime. She was sentenced in August to five years in federal prison.

The charges emerged from an FBI investigation into her role in helping her brother flee to San Antonio.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at her home on Pacific SW in Barelas in August 2020 and found two Glock pistols and methamphetamine.