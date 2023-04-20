Editorial: Where did the governor get the line-item veto authority on ‘taxes’?

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a personal record of 35 vetoes this year. But it was her sweeping line-item vetoes in a massive tax bill that have raised discord among members of her own political party and questions about the limits of the governor’s constitutional powers.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and state Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Albuquerque, said they were disappointed Lujan Grisham vetoed tax credits for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and geothermal energy generation in what was a $1.1 billion tax package. Apparently only four provisions in the tax package survived the governor’s veto pen.

Many Journal readers were also irked. Heidi Brooks of Albuquerque called the governor’s vetoes of five clean-energy tax credits “incomprehensible.” Diane Reese of Albuquerque said she was “flabbergasted.” Susan Martin of the Rio Grande chapter of the Sierra Club said she was “shocked and saddened.”

The governor said concerns about the tax package being bloated and fiscally unstable caused her to line-item veto about 20 provisions, including the EV credits, a phased-in GRT reduction, a 20% alcohol tax increase, and changes to the state’s personal income tax system. The governor left intact her priorities of individual rebates, expanded child tax credits and an enlarged film incentive program.

But where did she get the authority to veto portions of the tax package and leave others in place? And it bears pointing out the film incentives tucked into the bill are just that, incentives, and have zero to do with “taxes”; ditto for the rebates, which are available to all New Mexicans whether they file/pay income taxes or not.

According to Section 22 of the state Constitution: “The governor may … approve or disapprove any part or parts, item or items, of any bill appropriating money, and such parts or items approved shall become a law, and such as are disapproved shall be void unless passed over his veto as herein provided.”

However, there’s no mention of a governor having the power to line-item portions of a tax package, which doesn’t appropriate any money. Incentives, rebates and credits are not appropriations. A true tax package merely defines the parameters of state taxes to be collected in coming fiscal years. Lawmakers take it from there and in separate legislation appropriate money through a budget process based on revenue projections.

The checks and balances seem to have once again gotten a little mixed up in one-party political domination in Santa Fe.

Former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez wasn’t so fortunate. Top-ranking Democratic lawmakers said Martinez overstepped her line-item veto authority in April 2011 when she reduced funding for oversight of regional housing authorities from $150,000 to $50,000 in a state budget bill. The state Supreme Court ruled a governor can strike a line item from a spending bill but not alter it.

“I think the court saw that the appropriating authority really belongs to the Legislature,” Rep. Luciano “Lucky” Varela, D-Santa Fe, said at the time.

Later in 2011, the state Supreme Court threw out Martinez’s partial veto of legislation that would have raised unemployment insurance premiums for businesses after Democratic lawmakers again filed a court challenge.

But those challenges were back in June 2011, against a governor of an opposing political party.

A House Republican staff member told the Journal Wednesday that Lujan Grisham’s line-item vetoes of the tax package may be broached at the May 1 meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee. Lawmakers could file a lawsuit challenging her line-item vetoes, try to override the vetoes in the next legislative session, or just let them stand, he explained.

“It’s something that needs to be fleshed out,” he said, adding the issue has been simmering in the Roundhouse since the governor gutted the tax package on April 7. “Somebody needs to be willing to take the challenge and set the barriers. Whether anybody will, I don’t know.”

Tax bills should deal with taxes, and a governor’s line-item veto powers are supposed to be reserved for bills appropriating money, such as capital outlay and budget bills. These issues need to be fleshed out. State lawmakers have the standing and stakeholder interest to do just that.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.