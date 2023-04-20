 Ex-Aggie Bradish is sterling for Baltimore in return from injury - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Aggie Bradish is sterling for Baltimore in return from injury

By Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

WASHINGTON — Kyle Bradish felt like this was his real season debut.

“The Texas outing felt like it didn’t really happen, besides the foot. Didn’t really feel like I was out there,” the Baltimore right-hander and former New Mexico State pitcher said. “This definitely feels like the first outing of the year.”

Bradish and four relievers combined for Baltimore’s second consecutive shutout, and substitute Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer to help the Orioles to a 4-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Bradish (1-0) allowed five hits and a walk in six innings in his return from a bruised foot. The right-hander left his first start of the season April 3 at Texas in the second inning after he was hit by a line drive.

Baltimore pitchers have now produced 26 consecutive scoreless frames. After the White Sox scored four runs in the first inning Sunday, the Orioles blanked Chicago for the rest of that game and then beat the Nationals 1-0 on Tuesday night.

“I think we have a lot of really good arms on this team, and everyone’s kind of putting it together,” Bradish said. “I think going forward you’re going to see a lot more of this.”

MacKenzie Gore (2-1) allowed only three hits in six innings, but one of them was Frazier’s two-run shot in the fourth. Frazier entered the game in the bottom of the second when shortstop Jorge Mateo exited with right hip discomfort.

Bradish struck out six, then gave way to Bryan Baker, who worked a perfect seventh. Cionel Pérez walked two in the eighth, but Yennier Cano came on and got the final two outs of that inning.

Mike Baumann struck out two in the ninth to complete a two-game sweep over Baltimore’s regional rival.

“We pitched extremely well this series, obviously,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Really happy with how we played the last couple games.”

Gore walked four and struck out seven. One of those walks went to Adley Rutschman with the bases loaded in the third to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Gunnar Henderson hit an RBI single for Baltimore in the ninth after shortstop CJ Abrams made a throwing error on a grounder that should have been the third out.

Washington has lost six of seven. The Orioles are on a season-high three-game winning streak.

Baltimore has won seven of nine, and lately it’s been the pitching that has led the way after the offense carried the team at times.

“It’s baseball. You’re not going to throw a shutout and score 10 runs every game,” Bradish said. “So being able to pick up the offense when they’re going through a little lull or vice versa, I think that just makes for a good team.”

