Photos: Isotopes play second game against OKC Dodgers on Wednesday

By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor

 

Isotopes Jeff Criswell pitches against the Oklahoma City Dodgers during their game at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Ryan Ward completes an out at against the Isotopes during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Drew Evans scores a run against the Isotopes during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Randal Grichuk scores a run against the Oklahoma City Dodgers during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Drew Evans comes up with the ball following a diving catch to end the inning against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Pitching Coach Chris Michalak head back to the dugout after talking with his pitcher during a game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Pitching Coach Chris Michalak talks with player Randal Grichuk during the Isotopes game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Pitching Coach Chris Michalak participates in an interview before Wednesday, April 19, 2023, game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at .Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Pitching Coach Chris Michalak talks with his pitcher during a game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
