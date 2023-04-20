Stars of the spring: 5 prep baseball, 5 prep softball players having standout seasons

The Albuquerque Journal each year selects an individual metro athlete of the year in prep baseball and softball.

As the regular season enters its final 10 days, here are our top five candidates in both sports.

Players are listed in alphabetical order. (Dissenting opinions can be directed to @JamesDYodice on Twitter, or via email at jyodice@abqjournal.com).

Baseball

ALEX GILLIAM, sr., LHP, Valley: There are two front-of-the-rotation southpaw aces in the metro area that have stood out from the rest. Gilliam is the first of the two.

If he were playing in 5A, he’d be getting significantly more attention. He sports a 7-0 pitching record, a 1.47 ERA, and has been a workhorse with 38 innings. He has completed half of his eight starts.

Gilliam also has been terrific at the dish, with six home runs and 23 RBIs, and a .403 average.

REGAN HALL, sr., LHP, Volcano Vista: The University of Illinois signee possesses great stuff. His record (4-3) is not sparkling, but those losses came to Rio Rancho, La Cueva and Sandia. He can get out any lineup when he’s sharp.

The hard-throwing lefty has struck out 69 batters in 37 innings and carries a 1.32 ERA. He’s also hitting .382 with five home runs.

SETH LEE, sr., RHP, Rio Rancho: This is the best pitcher on the state’s best team, and Lee consistently performs at a high level on the big stage against the top teams.

Lee is 6-0 in his seven starts, and also has a save under his belt. His 1.63 ERA is legit, and he does an excellent job of mixing speeds and pitches.

Lee has 42 strikeouts and just 12 walks in his 30 innings of work.

VASCON SMITH, sr., 2B, Rio Rancho: Smith already has signed with the hometown Lobos, who are getting a reliable and clutch stick.

Half of Smith’s hits this season have been of the extra-base variety, including nine doubles and four homers. He is batting .492 for No. 1-ranked Rio Rancho. Oddly enough, he’s also been hit by nine pitches.

GENE TRUJILLO, sr., DH/1B, St. Pius: If you were interested in watching the most explosive and powerful bat in the metro area, look no further than Trujillo.

The 6-foot-3, left-handed swinging Trujillo, who has signed with UNM, possesses the most pure power (from our chair) of anyone in New Mexico. He’s hitting a robust .549, with five home runs and 32 RBIs for the defending Class 4A state champions.

Softball

SIXX ARNOLD, jr., SS, Volcano Vista: OK, she makes the list not only because she has arguably the best first name of any player in the metro area, but also because she is having a monster campaign for the high-scoring Hawks.

Arnold already has 52 hits in 97 plate appearances is batting .591, and has eight home runs and 40 RBIs for Volcano Vista. She’s been tremendous.

JAZMYN GRIEGO, sr., RHP, Albuquerque High: There is an argument to be made that no single player in the metro area means more to her team than Griego does to the Bulldogs.

She’s not just AHS’ No. 1 option in the circle, but she swings one of the most potent bats in the state. She’s hitting nearly .700 with 18 home runs and a whopping 56 RBIs.

MEL MACIAS, soph., 1B, La Cueva: In the 3 hole for the Bears, the metro area’s best team, Macias has been steady and productive.

She is batting .551 for La Cueva, and Macias also leads her team in both slugging percentage and OPS. She’s swatted six home runs and is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 30.

JALYN MONTES, sr., SS/RHP, Cibola: How close are Montes and AHS’ Griego offensively? It’s not just that Montes has 19 homers (one more than Griego), but consider their slugging percentages, where Griego is at 1.589 and Montes is at 1.588.

Montes has been a fierce presence at the plate, with 41 runs, 60 RBIs (which leads Class 5A) and a .603 average. Capable of carrying the entire offense on any given day, she’s that talented. The ball just sounds different when it comes off her bat.

SARAH POST, sr., SS, Albuquerque Academy: Post, who has signed with St. John’s, might be the most well-rounded talent in 4A softball.

She has 10 homers and 39 RBIs, plus a lofty slugging % of 1.737, and is hitting .658 for the Chargers.