MMA: Pico believes he can shoulder a Bellator title push

The surgery went well, and there’s almost no chance Aaron Pico’s left shoulder could once again pop out of its socket during a fight.

Almost. We’re talking MMA, after all, and anything can happen and often does.

Right on cue, nine days before Pico’s first fight since losing by TKO (shoulder injury) to Jeremy Kennedy last Oct. 1, he got a new opponent: Otto Rodrigues out, James Gonzales in.

No matter, or at least not much. When healthy, Pico believes, nothing and no one can stop him from becoming the Bellator featherweight champion before the year is out.

That quest, rudely interrupted as it was, resumes on Saturday at Bellator 295 in Honolulu.

“All I’m worried about is me,” Pico (10-4), a California native who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink MMA, said in a phone interview “… And I believe in my heart that this year I will be a world champion.”

In his pursuit of that goal, since Pico signed with Bellator in 2017 at age 20 with no prior MMA experience, there has been no shortage of obstacles.

He lost three of his first seven fights, Bellator having put him in with tough opposition from the start. Amid an impressive six-fight win streak that elevated him in the Bellator featherweight rankings, he had a bout with COVID.

Then came the Kennedy fight, with Pico perhaps on the cusp of the title fight he’d sought. But in the opening seconds, Pico’s left shoulder was dislocated.

Pico somehow made it through the first round. Then, in his corner, his team – in an effort later described by one medical professional as a textbook example of how not to do so – vainly attempted to pop the shoulder back in place.

End of fight. End of win streak. No title shot.

The good news, in terms of that elusive title shot, is that Bellator clearly has recognized the loss to Kennedy for what it was. Pico still ranks as the No. 3 contender to champion Patricio Pitbull’s belt in that organization’s featherweight rankings, behind Adam Borics (No. 1) and Kennedy.

“That’s very encouraging,” Pico said. “You can’t really count that as a loss, and that’s not even a loss in my mind. It was in the first 30 seconds that my shoulder was out, and I still believe I could have won even with the bad shoulder. One hundred percent, I believe that.

“(But) the doctor did his job and felt what he did was necessary, which I can agree with.”

As for the proximity of a title shot should Pico beat Gonzales (10-5) on Saturday, he’s still got Borics – who defeated him by second-round TKO in June 2019 – and Kennedy to deal with.

Meanwhile, Pitbull, who has defeated both Kennedy and Borics, is moving down to fight champion Sergio Pettis for the Bellator bantamweight title. Pitbull has not relinquished the featherweight belt.

However it shakes out, Pico said he believes a rematch with Kennedy is in his future.

“We’re gonna run it back, and Kennedy’s gonna have his hands full,” he said.

First, though there’s Saturday and Gonzales in Honolulu.

Not only does the shoulder feel 100%, Pico said, adjustments in his training regimen in consultation with his conditioning coach – more rest between workouts – have him in a better place than ever before.

“I can see why we backed off,” he said, “because now I feel amazing. … I followed the plan to a T, so I’m smiling going into (this fight).”

THE CARD: Pico will be joined by two former Jackson-Wink fighters, Ray Borg and Patchy Mix, and one current teammate, Davion Franklin, on Saturday’s card at Blaisdell Arena.

Mix (17-1) is scheduled to face Raufeon Stots (19-1) in the night’s bantamweight main event. Mix now trains at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Borg (16-5), of Albuquerque, is scheduled to make his Bellator debut against Japanese veteran Kyogi Horiguchi (31-5) in a bantamweight fight.

“Bellator’s great, been really good, great staff and all that,” Borg said on Wednesday during a Bellator teleconference. “(But) at the end of the day, it’s all the same. It’s still a fight.”

Borg said he’s done most of his training for this fight at Rafael “Barata” de Freitas’ Smartjits Brazilian Jiujitsu Academy.

Franklin (5-1), a heavyweight, will seek to rebound from his first loss when he steps in against Germany’s Kasim Aras (7-1).

ELSEWHERE: On Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Moriarty strawweight Amber Brown (7-6) is scheduled to face Montana’s Marnic Mann (5-1) on an LFA card … On Sunday in Toronto, Albuquerque atomweight Amanda Lovato (3-7), Brown’s FIT-NHB teammate, is scheduled to face Canada’s Isabelle La-Croix (1-0).

Saturday

Bellator 295, Honolulu: Patchy Mix vs. Raufeon Stots, Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzales, Ray Borg vs. Kyogi Horiguchi, several other fights. Showtime, 9 p.m.