Lobo leads, but team trails at Mountain West women’s golf tourney

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – The New Mexico women’s golf team continued play Wednesday at the 2023 Mountain West Championship with the second round at the Dinah Shore Championship Course at Mission Hills Country Club. The Lobos shot even par during the second round to finish the day in second place at 3-under.



New Mexico, ranked No. 43 nationally in GolfStat, is looking for its 10th Mountain West title and enter the final round four shots back for eight-ranked San Jose State at 7-under. No other team is under par through 36 holes as Colorado State is third at 2-over and Nevada is fourth at 7-over.



Jenny Lertsadwattana is the individual leader and holds a three-shot lead at 8-under through 36 holes. She carded her second straight round of 68 on Wednesday and is the only player in the field to shoot in the 60s in both the first and second round. She will look to be the Lobos’ eighth individual Mountain West Champion, and first since Manon Mollé in 2015.



Myah McDonald also shot in red figures on Wednesday, carding a 1-under 71 to finish the day tied for seventh at even par. Lisa-Marie Pagliano shot a 2-over 74 in the second round, while Lauren Lehigh and Maria Caparros Levin each shot 75.



“It was very windy at the beginning and at the end of our round today,” said head coach Jill Trujillo. “We managed it fairly well and finished strong. We played the par-5s much better and kept to a good game plan. We are still right there with the leader and the team is ready for the challenge. Jenny played super steady and made a lot of putts, including making a birdie on all of the par-5s. I’m super proud of our effort today.”



The Mountain West Championship will conclude Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.