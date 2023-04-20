 Former Duke, former Isotope Michalak is uniquely qualified to be pitching coach in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Former Duke, former Isotope Michalak is uniquely qualified to be pitching coach in Albuquerque

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Isotopes pitching coach Chris Michalak talks with player Randal Grichuk during Wednesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City. (Jon Austria/Journal)

Chris Michalak sits shaded in the dugout and talks. About being in the right place, at the right time. A little about being in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

Few know better. After all, 17 years as a professional baseball player with 25 teams (four major league teams) and 20 separate free agency periods backs up those words.

His 13th season as a pitching coach is Michalak’s first with the Isotopes after three separate stints in Albuquerque as a player. It feels good to be back — although he knows what he would’ve thought when he was a player.

“I would’ve said I’m nuts for being the pitching coach in Albuquerque,” he laughed.

Michalak, 42, grew up in Illinois, blue collar. He remembers being five or six years old and playing in the big backyard of their house in Lemont with high school-aged brothers.

“If I wanted to play with them, I had to stick with them,” he said.

By the time Michalak was at Joliet Catholic Academy, he was punching well above his weight class. Notre Dame baseball took a keen interest and he ended up coming to South Bend throwing 90 mph with ease and left throwing just shy of 80.

“It was an arm angle change,” he said. “Probably wasn’t made for the better.”

But instead of overpowering guys, he hit his spots. Got a little more movement. That led to a 34-13 record over four years in South Bend, a 3.21 ERA, 12 saves and 263 strikeouts.

For the A’s, that was enough. They drafted him twice, burning a 15th round selection in 1992 and a 12th round pick in 1993. He signed in June 1993.

His numbers were good, if not great, in those first five seasons. But Michalak never got further than Double A.

Then, 1998. Michalak cracked Triple A Tucson. The Diamondbacks called him up to the show and he made his major league debut on August 6 at Shea Stadium, a 1-2-3 inning to show for it.

And then, he was cut. The shuffle started up again.

“Three teams were interested: the Pirates, the Padres and the Dodgers,” Michalak said.

It ended up being the Dodgers — which meant Albuquerque. He pulled into town one day and was starting the very next day.

How it went: 11-3 over 21 starts with a 4.26 ERA, the penultimate start in Dukes history forever to his name. More importantly, it pumped some much-needed life back into his career.

“It let people know that I had an idea of how to pitch and get people out,” he said, “because I didn’t have great stuff. Pitching here and having success here, that opened up a lot of doors.”

Toronto came calling and he signed as an “insurance policy” in December 2000. That spring, Blue Jays pitcher Mike Sirotka suffered a shoulder injury and a young Roy Halladay was sent down to Single A to rework his motion.

Michalak became more than just a starter in a big league rotation. He pitched well those first couple months, garnering headlines in the Canadian National Post like: MICHALAK DEFIES THE ODDS. Insurance, sure, but a feel-good story nonetheless.

Then, he was let go. The long bounce began anew.

By 2008, he was back in Albuquerque for what would be his last full season. Michalak went 0-3 in three starts with a 5.40 ERA.

“With the stuff that I had, I would have to be in the right situation, have A, B, C, D and E happen for me to get another shot at the big league.”

The Blue Jays needed a pitching coach in 2009 in the then-Gulf Coast League. Michalak, then 38, fit that bill perfectly.

Now, he has 13 years of coaching under his belt. He remembers living and dying with each pitch at the start. That’s no more. He’s even-keel watching his pitchers with the Isotopes these days, steady whether they’re cruising through a 1-2-3 inning or getting knocked around the yard.

“I’m passionate about it,” he said. “But not emotional.”

The mechanics and the pitch suggestions, that’s his pitcher’s thing. Some — if not a lot — of his staff are more talented than he was.

That will matter if they can realize what Michalak wants them to.

“I don’t have to throw the hardest pitch in the world or the biggest breaking ball,” he said. “If I take my breaking ball and I put it in a good location, or my fastball and I put it in the eight location, you’re gonna have a good chance.”

Right place, right time.

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Vs. Oklahoma City

Isotopes Park, 11:05 a.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: School day matinee

PROBABLES: Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (no record) vs. Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (0-0, 3.68)

WEDNESDAY: In the second-consecutive night of old-school high-scoring PCL baseball, OKC jumped out to an 11-0 lead through four and a half innings and held off Albuquerque 15-13, though the host Isotopes had the bases loaded when Jonathan Morales flew out to left field to end the 3 hour, 30 minute game. (Photo gallery)

The teams combined for 31 hites, 28 runs, six errors and 26 runners left on base.

Albuquerque’s Nolan Jones was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Morales was 3-for-6 with his first home run of the season to go along with three runs scored out of the eight hole. The Isotopes struck out 13 times.

Dodgers’ 1B Ryan Ward was 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs and two other OKC hitters had three-hit games.

TRANSACTIONS: The parent Colorado Rockies on Tuesday optioned Lambert to the Isotopes after activating RHP Daniel Bard from the injured list.

(Box score, Pacific Coast league standings)

 

