 SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

By Marcia Dunn / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but exploded minutes after rising from the launch pad and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites.

The plan called for the booster to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, but that didn’t happen. The rocket began to tumble and then exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf. After separating, the spacecraft was supposed to continue east and attempt to circle the world, before crashing into the Pacific near Hawaii.

Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off limits. As it lifted off, the crowd screamed: “Go, baby, go!”

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

It was the second launch attempt. Monday’s try was scrapped by a frozen booster valve.

At 394 feet and nearly 17 million pounds of thrust, Starship easily surpasses NASA’s moon rockets — past, present and future. The stainless steel rocket is designed to be fully reusable with fast turnaround, dramatically lowering costs, similar to what SpaceX’s smaller Falcon rockets have done soaring from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Nothing was to be saved from the test flight.

The futuristic spacecraft flew several miles into the air during testing a few years ago, landing successfully only once. But this was to be the inaugural launch of the first-stage booster with 33 methane-fueled engines.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

SpaceX’s Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A tour boat passes SpaceX’s Starship, the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket, was it prepares to launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Gathering of Nations returns for a celebration of Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gathering of Nations, which first ... The Gathering of Nations, which first took place in 1983, has grown into the largest powwow in North America.
2
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on their own 87% ...
ABQnews Seeker
What do the councilors themselves have ... What do the councilors themselves have to say about their pay raises?
3
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
ABQnews Seeker
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- ... SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- SpaceX's giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but exploded minutes after rising from ...
4
Lowrider v. Jeep? Albuquerque city councilors rev up 'official ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city councilors voted this week ... Albuquerque's city councilors voted this week on legislation to urge the New Mexico Legislature to consider making the lowrider the "official state car" — ...
5
ENMU partners with Red Door Brewing Co. and Mother ...
ABQnews Seeker
The educational institution has partnered with ... The educational institution has partnered with Red Door Brewing Company to create a Bohemian-style lager called Blackwater Draw Lager.
6
Pranzo's reincarnation a gift to the Santa Fe culinary ...
ABQnews Seeker
Established in 1987, the original location ... Established in 1987, the original location was a beloved hot spot for classic, well-priced Italian food.
7
'Ghosted' combines an international adventure with the perils of ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Ghosted" stars Chris Evans and Ana ... "Ghosted" stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and the film debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21.
8
Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices ...
9
'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming on the Western movie 'Rust' could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the ...