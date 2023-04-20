New Mexico man sentenced in extreme animal cruelty acts case

The Sandoval County 13th Judicial District Court sentenced a man identified as Kelsey Townsend, 39, of Rio Rancho, to three months in jail and 15 months on probation for extreme animal cruelty acts that he committed in late 2021.

In October 2021, Townsend was summoned because his neighbor caught video of him harming two puppies in his yard.

The videos acquired by the neighbor show Townsend carrying the puppies by their collars and throwing them about 15-20 feet into the air. Another video shows him firing his BB gun at them as well.

Rio Rancho Police officers responded to the residence but could not find Townsend to question him. They did talk to Townsend’s wife, who was confused as to why he was using this form of punishment.

The two blue heeler puppies were a gift for their kids.

Townsend was sentenced on April 11.

