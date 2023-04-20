South Valley Pride Day returns this Sunday

Bring the familia. Heck, pull up in the lowrider. The annual South Valley Pride Day returns on Sunday for the 30th time with a parade and a day full of activities.

The parade will kick off the event starting at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Isleta Boulevard and Blake Road. From noon to 4 p.m., dance and musical entertainment — along with food trucks and local vendors — will fill the space at the Westside Community Center, according to a news release from Bernalillo County.

Parking at the community center is tight, and event organizers recommend attendees park about two miles west at Rio Grande High School in the student parking lot. Free shuttle rides will take attendees to and from the community center and high school from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.