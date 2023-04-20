Jacqueline Vigil was killed by a single, close-range shot, Albuquerque detective tells jurors in accused killer’s trial

Jacqueline Vigil was killed by a single gunshot fired at close range that pierced the driver’s side window of her car in 2019, an Albuquerque police detective told jurors Thursday in the trial of her alleged killer.

Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in Vigil’s killing. He also is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, conspiracy, larceny and other charges in connection with what prosecutors describe as an hours-long crime spree that morning.

Vigil was killed by a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that struck the left side of her head, Albuquerque Police Department Detective Andrea Ortiz told jurors.

Vigil was sitting in the driver’s seat of her Cadillac on her way to the gym at about 5 a.m. that morning when she was fatally shot.

Ortiz showed jurors a cap that Vigil had been wearing at the time of her death that had a bullet hole on the top, left side.

A single .40-caliber shell casing was found about five feet inside the garage. The location of the casing suggests the shooter was standing inside the garage at the time Vigil was shot, Ortiz said.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero drove a Jeep Cherokee through Albuquerque’s West Side in the early-morning hours of Nov. 19, 2019, on a crime spree that culminated in Vigil’s killing.

Prosecutors allege that Talamantes-Romero pulled the Jeep close behind Vigil’s Cadillac, blocking her from exiting her garage before walking up to driver’s side window.

Investigators told jurors Thursday they recovered the Jeep at the Barelas home of Talamantes-Romero’s sister, Elizabeth Talamantes, on Nov. 27, 2019, eight days after Vigil’s killing.

Crime scene photos showed that parts of the Jeep had been removed or altered. Missing items included the Jeep’s front fenders, bumper, luggage rack and license plate.

Karla Aguirre, a former girlfriend of Talamantes-Romero’s, described for jurors on Wednesday details of the alleged cover-up after Vigil’s killing.

Aguirre testified that she and Elizabeth Talamantes helped Talamantes-Romero flee New Mexico by driving him to a cousin’s home in San Antonio in the days after the killing.

After returning to Albuquerque, Elizabeth Talamantes and others altered the Jeep, Aguirre told jurors. By then, photos of the Jeep had been broadcast in news reports.

