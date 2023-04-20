 City receives national grants to increase BIPOC homeownership - Albuquerque Journal

City receives national grants to increase BIPOC homeownership

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A collaborative that includes some of the world’s largest financial institutions and foundations has provided two grants to the City of Albuquerque to increase homeownership among Indigenous and Black residents.

The grants, awarded to the city this month, totaled $550,000 and were disbursed by Living Cities. Albuquerque was one of six cities to receive grant money from a total package of $3.2 million. The other cities that received money are Memphis, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Rochester, New York.

“We are doing more than ever before to ensure Black and Native residents have the resources and opportunities to become homeowners,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “Homeownership is a key pathway to creating generational wealth, and expanding housing options for these communities builds a better and more equitable Albuquerque.”

In addition to increasing homeownership rates among the city’s Native and Black communities, the city plans on using some of the grant money toward creating a pipeline of general contractors who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, according to a news release.

A report from the city last year showed roughly 16% of Black renters can make the jump to purchasing a new home, while Indigenous homeowners made up the smallest number of new homeowners since 2018 in the city, according to the report.

Recently, the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Black Community Engagement was selected as part of a national accelerator that will help increase Black homeownership in the city. Nichole Rogers, a liaison with OBCE, previously told the Journal the accelerator would, in part, provide technical assistance for the city to help create and track plans for Black families looking to go through the homebuying process.

The grant money was made possible with the help of the Wells Fargo Foundation and Citi Foundation, as part of Living Cities’ Closing the Gaps Network, the city said in a news release.

The network, according to Living Cities, has a focus on “a ten-year initiative that brings together leaders from cities across the country who are committed to imagining what an anti-racist society might look like, and to playing an important role in building it through the transformation of government policies, practices and operations.”

“We believe that removing barriers to Black, Indigenous, and other people of color owning homes and small businesses is key for our nation’s future,” Joe Scantlebury, president and CEO of Living Cities, said in a statement.

