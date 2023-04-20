 Talking Grammer, Ep. 62: Kurt Roth on NIL and paying UNM Lobo athletes - Albuquerque Journal

Talking Grammer, Ep. 62: Kurt Roth on NIL and paying UNM Lobo athletes

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Kurt Roth, center, is a UNM alumnus and director of the 505 Sports Venture Foundation, which helps Lobo athletes earn money using their Name, Image and Likeness. (Journal file)

In Episode 62 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I catch up with Kurt Roth, the front man of 505 Sports Venture Foundation, the collective raising money to fund Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payments to Lobo athletes.

What is NIL? Where does the money go? Can UNM compete in the current college athletics landscape without it? How are athletes paid, and how much? We cover a lot of ground on NIL in this episode and an accompanying article on the subject will also publish in Sunday’s Journal (April 23).

