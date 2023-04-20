As legal sales of marijuana grow, New Mexico explores strategies to promote traffic safety: ‘Impairment is impairment’

The expertise of law enforcement officers trained to recognize drug impairment will take on added importance as New Mexico seeks to curtail driving while high following the legalization of marijuana, a highway safety specialist said Thursday at a transportation summit.

It’s also vital, Charles Files of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, for transportation and public safety officials to make clear to drivers that they can be arrested and convicted of DWI if they get behind the wheel while impaired by cannabis, even without a Breathalyzer or similar test.

And for officers, he said, keeping the roads safe will mean staying proficient in identifying impairment and having the confidence to make an arrest when they see it, based on the totality of the circumstances.

Files, a retired Los Lunas police officer who now works for the NHTSA, delivered the messages Thursday while addressing dozens of transportation officials, police officers and others in Albuquerque.

They gathered for a summit organized by the state Department of Transportation focusing on traffic safety strategies as New Mexico moves into its second year following the legalization of retail sales of cannabis.

“Impairment is impairment regardless of the substance that’s causing it,” Files said. “You can get a DWI for cannabis just the same as you can for meth, for heroin, for over-the-counter drugs, prescriptions, whatever.”

The summit comes after New Mexico legalized cannabis possession for adults in 2021 and allowed retail stores to open in April 2022. Thursday’s event also coincided with 4/20, a date that’s emerged as a holiday celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts.

Participants heard from a University of New Mexico scientist who outlined the difficulty of tracking the number of cannabis-impaired drivers involved in crashes. Testing often stops if alcohol intoxication is found, she said, and even the presence of cannabis in a driver’s system isn’t necessarily evidence the person was impaired at the time they were driving.

But Jessica Bloom, a research scientist at UNM’s Center for Geospatial and Population Studies, said it’s clear that younger drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes, making them a potential target audience for media campaigns about the dangers of impaired driving.

Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, said it will be important going forward to ensure officers are properly trained to recognize non-alcohol impairment.

He is skeptical that a breath or blood test similar to what’s used for alcohol will ever emerge for cannabis. There’s a much broader variance, Lewinger said, in people’s tolerance levels and how much they’re affected by cannabis.

Chemical compounds associated with cannabis use, he said, can remain in a person’s system a week after consuming, say, a gummy.

“This is all uncharted territory,” Lewinger said. “It’s important for DOT, NHSTA and other organizations to keep having these discussions.”

Files, the highway safety specialist, said arrests will help deter impaired driving. But it’s also vital to ensure the public understands DWI laws can be enforced regardless of the substance.

“Law enforcement,” Files said, “doesn’t care what it is that’s impairing you when they’re talking to you on the side of the road.”