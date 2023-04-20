Albuquerque’s 3D Glass Solutions ramps up semiconductor chip production with $30M investment

Homegrown Albuquerque startup 3D Glass Solutions received a new, $30 million venture investment to ramp up local production of its proprietary, advanced semiconductor chips, the company announced Wednesday.

3D Glass, which launched in 2006, has created a novel, glass-ceramic material dubbed APEXGlass that allows it to produce chips that are more powerful, efficient and cheaper to make than traditional chips created with standard silicon. That’s because APEXGlass makes it easy to etch three-dimensional electronics components into chips at the microscopic level in a way that’s difficult to do with things like silicon or other laminates.

The company previously raised about $40 million in private equity, which helped it build out a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing plant near the Balloon Fiesta Park, where it’s now producing wafers and customized chips for customers that make communications-related components and devices that are used in everything from cellphones to radar systems and aerospace applications.

The new investment will now allow 3D Glass to immensely ramp up its wafer production for those markets, while also creating new, customized chip designs for use in additional industry applications, such as industrial power electronics and data centers, said 3D Glass President and CEO Babu Mandava.

“We’re getting a lot of good traction with our customer base and expanding our products and markets,” Mandava told the Journal. “We raised this new financing to increase our production capacity at our existing facility.”

The company currently has capacity to produce about 4,000, six-inch wafers per year. But by June, it expects to increase that annual capacity to 18,000 six-inch wafers, Mandava said. And, by next year, it expects to expand the wafers to 8 inches and increase output to 20,000 per year.

Expanding to 8-inch wafers will increase the electronics capacity of each wafer by 70%.

“It increases the electronics that customers can put on the wafer, or substrate, that we produce,” Mondava said. “We’re a substrate supplier, and people put their chips on the substrates.”

As for customized wafers and chip designs – known as 3D heterogeneous packaging – the company makes three-dimensional chips whereby it stacks the wafers on top of each other, allowing electronics to be etched into a lot more spaces for greater power, efficiency and capability to do more things.

“We’re doing that today,” Mondava said. “But with the new financing we’ll expand it to make customized chips for more industry applications and move from low-volume to high-volume production.”

The latest investment brings direct backing from some global powerhouses in the semiconductor industry, such as Walden Catalyst Ventures, which led the new round of financing.

Walden is a 30-year-old venture firm that’s invested in more than 600 startups in the U.S., Europe and Israel since the 1990s, including 131 companies that went public on domestic and international stock markets.

“Walden is particulary well known in the global semiconductor industry,” Mandava said. “They have a lot of semiconductor investments around the world.”

Walden International Chair and Managing Partner Lip-Bu Tan, who will now join the company’s board of directors, said 3D Glass is reaching an “inflection point” as it moves from low-volume to high-volume production of its wafers and other products.

“We are excited to witness the company’s growth strategy come to fruition,” Tan said in a statement. “The funds from this round will be instrumental in expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity and fueling future growth plans.”

Other prominent industry giants have already invested in previous rounds of financing, including Intel Capital and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

Santa Fe-based Sun Mountain Capital, which manages New Mexico State Investment Council investments in local startup companies, is also an early investor in 3D Glass, giving the state a direct stake in the company’s success.

“3D Glass now has the capital it needs to build out its capacity with deep-pocketed, prominent investors,” Sun Mountain General Partner Lee Rand told the Journal. “The next few years will be very exciting as they win new customers and expand into new markets.”

The company currently employs about 60 people and expects to grow to about 80 by year-end 2023, Mondava said.