 175 acres burned in Clovis Monday. The cause? A city fire truck.

175 acres burned in Clovis Monday. The cause? A city fire truck.

By Eastern New Mexico News

A Clovis fire truck started multiple fires that burned about 175 acres east of the city and took firefighters eight hours to extinguish on Monday.

“An aerial unit, normally stationed at Clovis Regional Airport, was being brought into town for hose testing,” according to a news release from the Clovis Fire Department. “While driving the fire truck west on (N.M.) 523 from the airport, the vehicle had a hydraulic failure to one of the outriggers.”

The outrigger plate — such plates help distribute the weight of the machinery — came in contact with the road, causing sparks, the fire department said.

“The sparks, in turn, caused a grass fire along the roadway at (N.M.) 523 near mile marker 5,” the release said. “The operator of the fire truck was not aware of the equipment failure and as a result, continued down the road causing the multiple fires.”

Deputy Fire Chief Fay Craigmile said witnesses reported the fire truck started the fires. News reports said the fires were reported around 12:50 p.m.

The fires moved north quickly, threatening horse stables, barns, outbuildings and homes. Clovis Fire Department responded with five units, three command vehicles and two safety/staging officers.

Three unoccupied outbuildings were damaged by the fires and the city’s public works department demolished them, Craigmile said.

CFD received additional help from Texico, Farwell, Ranchvale, Pleasant Hill and Cannon Air Force Base fire departments. The Curry County Road Department, city of Clovis Public Works Department and K. Barnett & Sons Inc. also responded with heavy equipment to help put the fires out.

