Storage facility will protect clean power production

By Dr. Stephen Hightower / retired physician, rio rancho resident

A law passed in this most recent legislative session provides New Mexico with the right to determine its willingness to accept nuclear waste for disposal at a Holtec plant in southeast New Mexico.

The deep salt beds at this location are considered by Sandia National Laboratories and multiple other nations — Canada, Finland, France, Sweden, Switzerland — to be one of the best types of geological formations for long-term storage of nuclear spent rods and other nuclear waste.

Currently the United States has 92 nuclear power plants generating 809.41 terawatt hours of electricity or 20% of the nation’s energy production. If these power plants shut down due to no place to store spent fuel rods, only the oil and gas industry has the ability to step in quickly and provide consistent energy availability. The amount of required oil would be the following: one barrel of oil is equivalent to 1.7 megawatts of power. That means 476,000,000 — 476 million — extra barrels of oil would be burned to make up the 809.41 terawatt hours.

There are 431 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil, or 205.1 billion Kg of extra CO2 that would be placed in the atmosphere.

This is not how the United States stays united. Do we deny our fellow states when we are gifted with the exact geological formations to solve this problem? Please, before we pollute our atmosphere with billions of kilograms more of CO2, help us avoid this disaster and allow this state to set the example of what united is supposed to mean, lest we be seen as the cause of the exact disaster we have feared.

