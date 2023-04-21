Wrong house police shooting: Farmington family plans to sue

An attorney for the family of a Farmington man fatally shot by police when they went to the wrong house called for the officers to be charged with murder, their chief to be fired and the department to be reformed.

Attorney Shon Northam also announced on Thursday that the family plans to file a lawsuit against the Farmington Police Department in the April 5 death of Robert Dotson, 52.

Northam identified two of the officers involved as Waylon Wasson and Dylan Goodluck, which FPD spokeswoman Shanice Gonzales later confirmed. Wasson was involved in a June 2022 shooting where he fired at a driver who allegedly nearly pinned Wasson during a traffic stop.

Northam and Gonzales did not identify the third officer involved.

Lapel video released this week showed the officers realized they had the wrong address, 5305 instead of 5308 Valley View, moments before Dotson came to the door with a gun. Police shined a light on Dotson and did not identify themselves as officers before shooting him as he opened the screen door.

Dotson’s wife exchanged gunfire with the officers and was taken into custody. Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within days, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video on Facebook calling it a “very dark day” for FPD and apologizing that the department was “in this position.”

But, on Thursday, Northam said Hebbe — who he called “a coward” — also sent a video to his officers and told them “I’m not that stressed about this case,” and to go do their job and be safe.

“Steve Hebbe looks at the camera … and says ‘just make sure you don’t go to the wrong houses’ and he smirks,” Northam said. “… He’s cracking a joke after his officers senselessly and brutally murdered Robbie Lee Dotson.”

FPD spokeswoman Gonzales confirmed a interdepartmental video was sent out but said she had not yet seen it and could not verify or dispute Northam’s account.

“It is important to let the legal process take its course and not draw conclusions before all the facts are known. We will continue to cooperate with the appropriate agencies and provide updates to the public as the investigation progresses. We will continue to work with transparency and integrity,” Gonzales said in a released statement.

Kim Dotson, Dotson’s wife, called her husband “the one that completed me.”

“He was my biggest protector and my number one fan. … And he would always tell me, ‘I love you the most,’” she said. Kim Dotson said, calling the death of her husband “a horrible nightmare.”

“I don’t understand how the third house on the left translates to the first house on the right, or were the big, bold, numbers not enough for you to recognize?” She said. “The incompetence of your three officers is beyond my belief, didn’t you take an oath to serve and protect our community.”

Kim Dotson said the family wanted to ensure the tragedy “does not happen again” and demanded reform, including proper training, background screening, mandatory therapy and an independent review of police shootings.