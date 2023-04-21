Talk of the Town: Earth Day, tax rebate deadlines, APS calendar and abortion

Make Earth Day a worldwide holiday

THE FIRST Earth Day was started in the USA in 1970, and 53 years later it is celebrated by almost a billion people in 170 countries.

We are making some headway on treating our planet better. It might be more accurate to say we are “more aware that we have a problem.” We humans are taking more seriously the peril and danger we are inflicting on our Earth. We are making some progress to act. The next steps are treating our Earth more like our mother and more like our own home. Those two needs are archetypal to our existence.

If we take this day (April 22 this year) to reflect on how lucky we are to have the amazing diversity of flora and fauna we will appreciate all its beauty and will want to preserve it. Can we celebrate and revere this day as something special collectively on this planet? Let us think about this special day and even try to make it more special and spiritual for next year.

Art Gardenswartz, Albuquerque

State’s rebates have key tax deadlines

THE NEWS article “Rebates to go out starting in June” in the April 15 Albuquerque Journal contained the following statement: “This year’s round of rebate checks — the state also issued several rounds of rebates last year — will be processed automatically for all residents who filed 2021 tax returns.” But it failed to include information about the deadlines for filing the 2021 return in order to receive the rebates.

The first deadline is May 31 and applies to the rebate passed during the special session in 2022. For example, a single taxpayer eligible for the rebates who files a 2021 return by May 31, 2023, would receive a total of $1,250 in rebates. If the taxpayer files a 2021 return after May 31, they would receive a total of $750 in rebates. The second deadline of June 30 applies to the rebate passed during the regular session held in 2022. If the taxpayer in the example files a 2021 return after June 30, the total amount of rebates received would drop to $500. Finally, the most recent rebate just passed contains a filing deadline of May 31, 2024. The deadlines are important and have a significant impact on the amount of rebates the taxpayer can receive.

Michael Winter, Albuquerque

Calendar doesn’t work for students

I DISAGREE with proposed thoughts of changing the school year schedule. I think we shouldn’t add more days to our breaks during the school year because students will forget things they’ve been learning during this time. This would also have complications of kids doing summer school as well. I strongly disagree because this will affect me next school year.

Another thought is I’m a teenager, we forget things and I check out every time we get those breaks. Honestly, it takes me a while to get back into that school working mindset. So therefore, this would be a bad change and everyone likes a long summer.

Lastly, … everyone just wants a new schedule but not exactly something like this one.

Another way I feel is worried for other students. I know people who’ve had to go to summer school a lot, especially squeezing a week of school into one week, but with our regular schedule the kids get at least two of a somewhat break. But with this new schedule they got themselves into summer school, but it shouldn’t mean they shouldn’t get a break either. … The Legislature should consider students who have responsibilities other than school. Overall, this legislat(ive) bill isn’t the brightest thing. …

Devyn Thompson, Albuquerque

Oil, gas leasing is hurting NM farmers

THE IMMENSE value of public lands in New Mexico is one of the things that makes our state a truly exceptional place to call home. Unfortunately…the promises made by the Biden administration to hold those companies that lease the right to extract resources from our public lands accountable to take basic steps to ensure the impacts of those extractive industries aren’t passed on to the people living in those communities are being reneged upon.

The system that is supposed to ensure oil and gas companies are held financially responsible for taking necessary and appropriate actions to close abandoned wells and remediate the negative environmental impacts of oil and gas extraction have not been updated since the 1960s. And yet even more of our public land is being opened to the fossil fuel industry without making the long-promised and much-needed improvements to the land leasing system. As a result, taxpayers are facing a $14 billion bill for cleaning up after an industry that produces billions of dollars in profits.

This blatant externalization of the cost onto New Mexico taxpayers and the farming and ranching communities where these industries operate is just plain wrong. Department of Interior must initiate a rulemaking to overhaul the broken system and update federal bonding rates before any more of our land is put up for lease. U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján must fight for these reforms to protect New Mexicans. There’s no time to waste, we deserve this common-sense reform now.

Zach Withers, Sandia Park

Gun ownership = homicides, suicides

YOU WILL never defend yourself by shooting someone fatally — odds are one million to one, only about 400 justifiable homicides occur in the entire country each year out of about 400 million guns — or by threatening with a gun or shooting someone non-fatally. If you kill someone with a gun, it will be you, a friend or a relative by 89% odds, not a stranger.

I (write this) as former rescue operations supervisor with the California State Police who treated 50 gunshot injuries, but more importantly, (as) the FBI uniform crime reports show this and have for 50 years.

Michael M. Kiley, Albuquerque

Yvette Herrell picks guns over our kids

YVETTE HERRELL recently announced her candidacy for N.M. Congressional District 2. So let’s look at her record while she was in Congress. She said: “Second Amendment is not a suggestion but the guarantee of a God-given right.”

I am so glad to learn we have a candidate for New Mexico that has a direct conversation with God. What’s you’re secret? Do you have an email address or a direct telephone line? How about those five people killed in Louisville? Did God give that shooter the right to murder those people? How about the shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three students? Was that God’s given right to arm the shooter? One-hundred fifty-two people have been killed and 409 injured across 105 incidents since the start of the year. Was that your God’s given right? There were 10 bills introduced (in) Congress addressing gun control; Herrell opposed all. My God and her God do not agree. He tells me you are wrong.

Earle Buckley, Albuquerque

K-12 needs leaders to go with funding

THANKS TO the ABQ Journal for your (April 19) editorial, which details the allocation of $4.1 billion in educational spending, including $300 million added onto the budget from last year, calling for a focus on results; i.e., improved educational achievement outcomes.

Research shows that investments in longer school days and added days to the calendar and changes in curriculum may well yield some marginal gains. While laudable, the research shows this spending bypasses the most significant investment the state could make to really lift academic achievement.

As (APS Superintendent) Scott Elder told Economic Forum on July 13, 2022, “If you want to transform a school, you have to focus on the principal.” Ergo, the most significant investment the state could make to transform academic outcomes would be to invest in principals and leadership. On Oct. 18, 2022, the Albuquerque Journal reported the following observation by Gwen Warniment, director, LESC: “It was really extremely evident leadership was one of the glaring absences in terms of being able to address some of the issues that we see in schools.”

These observations are telling us loud and clear that until the state is willing to invest to upgrade quality of leadership, not only with salary increases but with incentives, resources, systems, policies, rules and processes to rely on data-informed instructional programs for students, hope for improvement in results that would satisfy the demands of the Yazzie lawsuit is a false hope.

David Foster, Albuquerque

Abortion shows our moral fabric is gone

THE STORY in the April 17 Journal on services for pregnant women decreasing is quite disturbing. Why is our governor spending taxpayer money on a facility to bring out-of-state women into the state to kill their unborn children rather than using the money to help the unborn children and their mothers in this state who want their children to live?

Why do the so-called “pro-choice” folks never mention the cause of unwanted pregnancies and personal responsibility? Equally, if not more, disturbing is the comment in the April 9 Journal by Emma Hernandez on the abortion pill (that) proves the point: “As a person who’s had multiple medication abortions, we know that the medication is safe.” The moral fabric of our country is lost.

Joe Stehling, Tijeras

Don’t count on the NM solar tax rebate

WE PLACED solar panels on our roof in 2022.

It was inspected and approved the end of December. I submitted the necessary paperwork to the Energy and Conservation Department in early February 2023. I never got the certificate I needed to file with my state tax return. When I called, the recorded message said they had reached their max allotment of $12 million and were not issuing any more for that year. The state can’t fulfill its promises.

Sonia Lersten, Albuquerque

I can get fentanyl but not Mifepristone?

I FIND it ironic someone can buy an illegal, life-threatening drug on the street that was manufactured by drug cartels using chemicals produced abroad and smuggled into the United States, while a person who chooses to use a legally produced drug, tested and certified as a safe and effective method for the early termination of a pregnancy for whatever medical reason, including rape, incest, fetal anomaly or the life of the bearer is being denied access to this drug by the efforts of lawmakers and courts.

Mifepristone was tested and approved by the U.S. drug administration, has been used worldwide for over 20 years, is manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, prescribed by medical professionals and sold by licensed pharmacies.

Am I missing something here?

If people are so concerned about the sanctity of the life of a potential human being, where is their concern for those human beings already on the planet? What about the more than 250 people in the U.S. alone who die daily from drug overdoses? What about the countless people who die daily in wars and uprisings around the world? Or die from abuse and neglect? Or domestic violence? Or starvation? Or gun violence and mass shootings?

Is there something wrong with this picture?

Marjorie Patrick, Albuquerque

Cruel people bait city’s homeless

BEING HOMELESS in Albuquerque is a big issue for the city and obviously for individuals experiencing homelessness. The worst, and most awful part of the situation is the people and community are so rude and cruel, and when I use the word cruel I mean exactly that.

I went to a library on San Mateo. You could obviously recognize there is some kind of group targeting certain people. Their motive is to get the homeless so upset they act out and or do things they have to be held responsible for — it’s their way of separating what they call better from the less fortunate.

Why would people want to put other ones down and make them turn to using drugs, drinking etc.? Violence is a big issue here. If people would mind their own business, half the people that are in need of mental help would not need it. People abuse their power and get into people’s personal lives and use the information to make them go crazy; how is that OK? These people claim to be saints but are the worse ones.

Anthony Lopez, Albuquerque