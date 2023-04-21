District Court makes revisions to tool used in pretrial detention cases

The 2nd Judicial District Court has amended its Public Safety Assessment — better known as the Arnold Tool — in order to clear up misunderstandings about how the tool is used in pretrial detention cases.

After a prosecutor files a motion to detain a defendant in a criminal case, the tool assigns a recommended level of monitoring under pretrial services. Critics have taken issue when it recommends releasing someone who is accused in a serious crime.

This week, the court removed the categories of “detention” and “ROR (released on own recognizance),” which are on either end of the matrix.

“These modifications are only intended to clarify the misconceptions that have been out there that the assessment somehow dictates whether someone is released or not,” said Chief Judge Marie Ward. “That’s not the case. It’s always the judge making a decision, and its always been that way.”

While Ward stressed that the change is not a “game changer,” District Attorney Sam Bregman — who was appointed to the position in January — disagreed.

“Basically, this is a big deal,” Bregman said. “I’m so thrilled that the judiciary has looked at this issue and understood the many concerns we expressed about how the tool was influencing the decisions that judges should be making.”

Dennica Torres, with the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said, “We are always grateful when the court can better clarify procedures.”

Ward said inclusion of the two categories at the far ends of the spectrum is not viewed as “best practices” and were only added as a compromise at the request of one of the stakeholders in the Bernalillo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. The council includes the District Court, the Bernalillo Metropolitan Court, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Law Offices of the Public Defender, Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque and members worked together on the revision of the matrix.

Ward said — like before — a judge will consider evidence presented by the prosecutors and the defense attorneys to determine whether some one is dangerous and whether there are any conditions of release that could ensure the safety of the community.

If a judge determines the person can be released, then the Public Safety Assessment gives them guidance on what level of supervision the defendant should be on.

“What the Arnold Tool really tells us is, not this defendant, but a defendant in similarly situated circumstances … how likely were they to re-offend,” Ward said. “More evidence and argument can come in regarding this individual and other risk factors.”