 Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline Vigil investigation, jurors learn Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline Vigil investigation, jurors learn Thursday

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Luis Talamantes-Romero, right, talks with Patrick Rhinehart, center and his attorney Kathleen Rhinehart, left, during a break in his trial in Second District Court, In Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Talamentes-Romero is charged with the murder of Jacqueline Vigil in 2019. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A key break in the Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation came in March 2020 when investigators discovered a Facebook profile for their prime suspect, a police detective told jurors Thursday in Luis Talamantes-Romero’s first-degree murder trial.

Facebook messages helped investigators identify a man who was with Talamantes-Romero the morning of Vigil’s shooting death in November 2019, Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock testified.

“We had a belief that there was a second person in the car when the murder happened,” Hartsock told jurors. Finding that second person became investigators’ top priority.

Talamantes-Romero, 35, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Vigil in the driver’s seat of her car outside her West Side home. Vigil, 55, was on her way to the gym — as she did each weekday morning — in the predawn hours of Nov. 19, 2019.

He also is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, conspiracy, larceny and other charges for what prosecutors describe as an hours-long crime spree on Albuquerque’s West Side that culminated in Vigil’s killing.

The day after Vigil’s killing, Talamantes-Romero fled New Mexico and stayed at a cousin’s home in San Antonio, Texas, where federal agents arrested him in January 2020 for immigration violations.

In November 2020, then-2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez filed an arrest warrant charging Talamantes-Romero in Vigil’s killing.

Facebook messages showed that, before the killing, Talamantes-Romero had been discussing the sale of a firearm with a man named Isaac Ramirez, Hartsock said. The messages suggested that the two men had a close relationship, he said.

“They trust each other enough to deal with guns, which can be a very, very dangerous exercise,” Hartsock told jurors.

Police at first were unable to find Ramirez but eventually found him by searching yearbooks at Del Norte High School, where Ramirez had attended.

Police and FBI investigators first interviewed Ramirez in September 2020, with the assistance of his parents. They interviewed him a second time in October 2020.

Prosecutors played part of a recording of that interview Thursday for jurors.

Ramirez, who is identified as Ramirez-Soto in court records, testified Tuesday that he watched from the passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee as Talamantes-Romero walked up to Vigil’s Cadillac and shot the woman at close range with a .40-caliber handgun.

Ramirez has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for his role in Vigil’s killing. He also pleaded guilty to attempt to commit aggravated burglary and larceny for other crimes he committed in the hours before the killing.

Ramirez faces up to seven years in prison. His sentencing hearing was deferred until after the trial.

Hartsock also discussed a dead end investigators pursued in 2020 before Ramirez was identified as the other man in the Jeep.

The investigation nearly fell apart after Zachary Barranca gave a false confession saying he had been with Talamantes-Romero the night of the shooting. Barranca was eliminated as a suspect after cell phone records showed that he was at home at the time of Vigil’s death.

Hartsock, who at the time was a special agent for the district attorney’s office, said he had doubts about Barranca’s involvement after listening to his interview with police investigators.

“What we want in terms of confessions is original statements telling me something I hadn’t heard before,” Hartsock told jurors. “Mr. Barranca just gives none of that information in the interview. So I had concerns that he might have just been wanting to shut the interview down by appeasing the detectives.”

Detectives also told Barranca that he was facing potential death penalty-eligible charges, which wasn’t true because New Mexico no longer has a death penalty, he said.

More trial coverage: Jacqueline Vigil was killed by a single, close-range shot, Albuquerque detective tells jurors in accused killer’s trial

Witness describes alleged cover-up in Jacqueline Vigil’s killing

‘The most horrific thing’: Jurors hear from victim’s widower on first day of Luis Talamantes-Romero trial

Trial, jury selection to begin for Luis Talamantes-Romero who was charged with first-degree murder in killing of Jacqueline Vigil

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline Vigil investigation, jurors learn Thursday

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline ...
ABQnews Seeker
A key break in the Jacqueline ... A key break in the Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation came in March 2020 when investigators discovered a Facebook profile for their prime suspect, a ...
2
District Court makes revisions to tool used in pretrial ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a prosecutor files a motion ... After a prosecutor files a motion to detain a defendant in a criminal case the tool assigns a recommended level of monitoring under pretrial ...
3
Wrong house police shooting: Farmington family plans to sue
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Dotson’s family and their legal ... Robert Dotson’s family and their legal team called for the Farmington officers who killed him to be charged with murder
4
175 acres burned in Clovis Monday. The cause? A ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Clovis fire truck started multiple ... A Clovis fire truck started multiple fires that burned about 175 acres east of the city and took firefighters eight hours to extinguish earlier ...
5
Business Briefcase: Promotions, new hires, awards
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque, New Mexico, Business Briefcase: ... Albuquerque, New Mexico, Business Briefcase: Promotions, new hires, awards
6
As legal sales of marijuana grow, New Mexico explores ...
ABQnews Seeker
Traffic safety summit in Albuquerque focuses ... Traffic safety summit in Albuquerque focuses on preventing impaired driving in the era of legalized cannabis
7
Albuquerque's 3D Glass Solutions ramps up semiconductor chip production ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homegrown Albuquerque startup 3D Glass Solutions ... Homegrown Albuquerque startup 3D Glass Solutions received a new, $30 million venture investment to ramp up local production of its proprietary, advanced semiconductor chips, ...
8
Talking Grammer, Ep. 62: Kurt Roth on NIL and ...
ABQnews Seeker
What is NIL? Where does the ... What is NIL? Where does the money go? Can the UNM Lobos compete without it? We sit down with Kurt Roth to discuss all ...
9
Distilleries continue to grow throughout New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's distilled spirits community continues ... New Mexico's distilled spirits community continues to grow throughout the state. As of 2016, there were more than 30 licensed distilleries in the Land ...