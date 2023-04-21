Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline Vigil investigation, jurors learn Thursday

A key break in the Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation came in March 2020 when investigators discovered a Facebook profile for their prime suspect, a police detective told jurors Thursday in Luis Talamantes-Romero’s first-degree murder trial.

Facebook messages helped investigators identify a man who was with Talamantes-Romero the morning of Vigil’s shooting death in November 2019, Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock testified.

“We had a belief that there was a second person in the car when the murder happened,” Hartsock told jurors. Finding that second person became investigators’ top priority.

Talamantes-Romero, 35, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Vigil in the driver’s seat of her car outside her West Side home. Vigil, 55, was on her way to the gym — as she did each weekday morning — in the predawn hours of Nov. 19, 2019.

He also is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, conspiracy, larceny and other charges for what prosecutors describe as an hours-long crime spree on Albuquerque’s West Side that culminated in Vigil’s killing.

The day after Vigil’s killing, Talamantes-Romero fled New Mexico and stayed at a cousin’s home in San Antonio, Texas, where federal agents arrested him in January 2020 for immigration violations.

In November 2020, then-2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez filed an arrest warrant charging Talamantes-Romero in Vigil’s killing.

Facebook messages showed that, before the killing, Talamantes-Romero had been discussing the sale of a firearm with a man named Isaac Ramirez, Hartsock said. The messages suggested that the two men had a close relationship, he said.

“They trust each other enough to deal with guns, which can be a very, very dangerous exercise,” Hartsock told jurors.

Police at first were unable to find Ramirez but eventually found him by searching yearbooks at Del Norte High School, where Ramirez had attended.

Police and FBI investigators first interviewed Ramirez in September 2020, with the assistance of his parents. They interviewed him a second time in October 2020.

Prosecutors played part of a recording of that interview Thursday for jurors.

Ramirez, who is identified as Ramirez-Soto in court records, testified Tuesday that he watched from the passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee as Talamantes-Romero walked up to Vigil’s Cadillac and shot the woman at close range with a .40-caliber handgun.

Ramirez has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for his role in Vigil’s killing. He also pleaded guilty to attempt to commit aggravated burglary and larceny for other crimes he committed in the hours before the killing.

Ramirez faces up to seven years in prison. His sentencing hearing was deferred until after the trial.

Hartsock also discussed a dead end investigators pursued in 2020 before Ramirez was identified as the other man in the Jeep.

The investigation nearly fell apart after Zachary Barranca gave a false confession saying he had been with Talamantes-Romero the night of the shooting. Barranca was eliminated as a suspect after cell phone records showed that he was at home at the time of Vigil’s death.

Hartsock, who at the time was a special agent for the district attorney’s office, said he had doubts about Barranca’s involvement after listening to his interview with police investigators.

“What we want in terms of confessions is original statements telling me something I hadn’t heard before,” Hartsock told jurors. “Mr. Barranca just gives none of that information in the interview. So I had concerns that he might have just been wanting to shut the interview down by appeasing the detectives.”

Detectives also told Barranca that he was facing potential death penalty-eligible charges, which wasn’t true because New Mexico no longer has a death penalty, he said.

