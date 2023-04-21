Astronaut’s ashes to be spacebound from Spaceport America

Philip Chapman, an Australian who became an American citizen and joined NASA as a scientist-astronaut in 1967, did not realize his dream of traveling in space during his lifetime.

But Chapman, who died in April 2021 at the age of 86, was expected to breach the lofty boundaries of space on Friday. At least, it is anticipated that a symbolic portion of his cremated remains will.

Chapman’s ashes are among those of about 120 others aboard Aurora Flight, a SpaceLoft XL rocket scheduled to be launched into space at 11 a.m. April 21 from Spaceport America, 20 miles southeast of Truth or Consequences.

The launch is part of an Earth Rise Service conducted by Celestis Inc., a memorial spaceflight service. UP Aerospace, the commercial spaceflight company that operates out of the Spaceport, will launch the Aurora Flight rocket.

“We are honored that Dr. Chapman’s family selected us and are looking forward to getting him into space for the first time,” Charles Chafer, cofounder and chief executive officer of Celestis, said earlier this week. “His legacy as a scientist, astronaut and business leader is reflected in his family’s choice to honor him with a journey among the stars.”

Not traditional

Chapman was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1935 and served with the Royal Australian Air Force Reserve from 1953 to 1955. He learned to fly in a Tiger Moth, a single-engine biplane.

He got a B.S. in physics from the University of Sydney in 1956. In the late ’50s he was part of the Australian National Antarctic Research Expeditions, which required him to spend most of an Antarctic winter at a two-man base near the world’s largest Emperor penguin breeding colony.

Chapman moved to the United States, where he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, earning a M.S. in aeronautics and astronautics in 1964 and a Sc.D in instrumentation in 1967. After obtaining American citizenship, he was selected as a scientist-astronaut by NASA.

He served as the Apollo 14 mission scientist, an earthbound assignment, and missed his one opportunity to get into space when the space-station program Skylab B was canceled. He resigned from NASA in 1972, but continued to work in science-based and space-travel related endeavors.

Maria Tseng, Chapman’s widow, said it was her idea to send his ashes into space on Aurora Flight.

“Phil and I were not traditional people, and I didn’t want a traditional funeral,” Tseng said during a Thursday phone interview from her Scottsdale, Arizona, home. She said she intended to watch today’s flight on a webcast.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t think Phil would have liked the idea,” said Tseng, who married Chapman in 1984. “He was a scientist to whom the search for truth and reality was very important, and this is purely symbolic. He wouldn’t want to do it. But he’s not here to argue with me, and I wanted to do it because — look at Phil’s life — he was into exploration.”

Chafer said Chapman is the third astronaut whose ashes Celestis has sent into space. The other two are Gordon Cooper, who got into space as pilot of Mercury-Atlas 9 and as command pilot of Gemini 5; and William Pogue, who piloted Skylab 4 into space.

Explore forever

Friday’s flight will last about 30 minutes.

Chafer said the rocket breaks into different parts, all of which descend by parachute from about 115 miles up back down to White Sands Missile Range, where they are recovered. The cremated remains, which are stored in the rocket’s nose cone, are separated into small containers called capsules, which are engraved with individuals’ names. Ashes are returned to family members.

“The special thing about this mission is that I will be getting Phil’s ashes back,” Tseng said.

Friday’s mission is the 20th for Celestis. Chafer said the company’s first launch was in 1997 in the Canary Islands and the 19th was last week at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

He said today’s flight marks the first time that part of Chapman made it into space, but it will not be last.

“He is on two of our missions this year,” Chafer said. “A portion of his ashes will be on our Enterprise flight, out of Cape Canaveral, in June or July. That one goes into deep space. It orbits the sun as long as there is a sun.”

Tseng said she believes her late husband would approve of the Enterprise flight.

“He was also a romantic,” she said. “The Enterprise mission will be the first time human ashes and human DNA, human remains, will enter deep space. That’s great. That is what he would want to do. Explore forever. He won’t be coming back.”