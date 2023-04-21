Albuquerque’s Sanchez fighting for his future in Wales

Albuquerque boxer Jason Sanchez has come to the land of Richard Burton, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey in search of victory and opportunity.

The former, he said on Thursday in a phone interview from Cardiff, Wales, will take care of the latter.

Sanchez (16-3, nine knockouts) is scheduled to face Englishman Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday in a 12-round bout at Cardiff International Arena.

The vacant WBA Continental super featherweight (130–pound) title is at stake.

At stake as well is Sanchez’s boxing future.

Well, sure, Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should he lose (he’s approximately a 3-to-1 underdog). But a victory and the accompanying title belt, he said, would guarantee him more meaningful fights with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

“It says that in the contract,” Sanchez said.

Hearn, an Englishman, has become one of the sport’s most powerful promoters. His current five-year deal with the subscription streaming service DAZN, which will carry Saturday’s card in Cardiff, provides wide exposure for the fighters he promotes.

Thus, when the call for a short-notice fight against Barrett came to Sanchez through his father and trainer, Pepe, there was no hesitation.

“Honestly, I didn’t really look (Barrett) up that much,” Sanchez said. “… I was just willing to fight anyone.

“I feel like I’m ready to fight anyone, so I looked him up and said, ‘Yeah, let’s fight him.’ ”

For the past 4½ years, Sanchez’s career has been fraught with ups and downs.

A victory by unanimous decision in Panama over Top Rank, Inc., contract fighter Jean Carlos Rivera in October 2018 earned him a Top Rank contract and, less than eight months later, a world title shot.

But a loss by unanimous decision to then-WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez was the first of three defeats that led to Sanchez’s departure from Top Rank.

Again a free agent, Sanchez went more than two years without a fight before defeating Rafael Reyes by third-round TKO at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Feb. 24.

Now this. From his hotel room in Cardiff, he said he’s fully recovered from the flight through seven time zones.

Jet lag, he said, has been no problem: “I’ve been sleeping good.”

He’s surrounded by family: his brother, Jose Luis — better known as Guero — and both his parents.

What little he’s seen of Cardiff he likes, once he learned to look right and not left when crossing a street.

“It’s nice,” he said. “The people are good.”

In Barrett, Sanchez is facing a strong, skilled fighter who in his most recent fight was ahead on points entering the ninth round of an IBF world title fight before being TKO’d by rugged, unbeaten southpaw Shavkat Rakhimov.

Barrett had dropped Rakhimov in the third round.

“Sanchez is a good fighter, and I respect him for taking (the fight) late,” Barrett said on Thursday at a news conference, but went on to say he doesn’t believe Sanchez is at his level.

Sanchez, who spoke first at the news conference, appeared relaxed and unruffled.

“I feel like I’m gonna get the victory,” he said.

ALSO: Saturday in Hobbs, Santa Fe super featherweight Aaron Martinez (5-1, three KOs) is scheduled to end a five-year hiatus when he steps into the ring against unbeaten Abel Navarette Jr. (8-0, six KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, on an Isidro Castillo-promoted card at Club La Sierra.

A six-bout card is planned, starting at 6 p.m.