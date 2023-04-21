 APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to look out for - Albuquerque Journal

APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to look out for

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

John Cobos (left), talks to Valley’s head coach, Billy Cobos during pregame warmups at the Cleveland High School football field in Rio Rancho NM on August 18, 2022. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The 2023 high school football in the metro area will begin with something familial.

Bernalillo and Valley are the official opener in Albuquerque, meeting at Milne Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Spartans are coached by John Cobos, who is the nephew of Vikings coach Billy Cobos.

The other 12 teams in Albuquerque Public Schools will open on Aug. 18 or Aug. 19.

La Cueva, last year’s Class 6A state runner-up to Cleveland, will open at Wilson Stadium on that Friday in Week 1 against Rio Rancho. The Bears’ next three games are roadies, and all demanding, as they visit Cleveland in Week 2, followed by Centennial at the Field of Dreams and then Volcano Vista.

The other two Friday night games in Albuquerque in Week 1 are Eldorado against Cibola at Nusenda Community Stadium, and Organ Mountain visiting Albuquerque High at Milne.

The Organ Mountain-AHS contest will mark the debut of new Knights coach Kenneth Sanchez, a former national coach of the year with Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday APS games in Week 1 are Sandia at Atrisco Heritage (Community), Mayfield at Manzano (Wilson) and Portales at Highland (Milne).

Several teams are traveling in the opening week. Del Norte is at Deming, Volcano Vista plays at Las Cruces High at the Field of Dreams, and West Mesa goes to Santa Fe.

Rio Grande plays at Albuquerque Academy on Friday afternoon in Week 1.

As for Cleveland, which won the 6A state title in 2022, 2021 and 2019 (there was no fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic), it opens its title defense — and an unofficial bid for four straight championships — with a tough road test at Centennial. That is a Saturday afternoon kickoff at the FOD on Aug. 19.

The Storm has home games against two West Texas schools they visited last season — Amarillo High and Frenship. Cleveland also has a road game at Bulldog Bowl against Artesia as the defending state champions in 6A and 5A meet in a high-profile showdown in Week 5.

Rio Rancho’s nondistrict slate includes road games at El Paso Eastlake and Organ Mountain (FOD), plus home games versus Hobbs and Farmington.

This year’s Rio Rancho-Cleveland matchup takes place Oct. 27 at Rio Rancho. The annual La Cueva-Eldorado clash comes early, in Week 7.

One of the other highlights of Week 1 is the annual Valencia County showdown between Los Lunas and Belen.

St. Pius faces a hard road trip in Week 1, as the Sartans and new coach Curtis Flakes face defending Class 4A state champion Bloomfield.

The regular season ends on Saturday, Oct. 28. Miyamura at Highland (Milne) is the final game on the APS schedule.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to look out for

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ready for football? Here's all the ... Ready for football? Here's all the highlights from the APS schedule release on Thursday.
2
Albuquerque's Sanchez fighting for his future in Wales
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should ... Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should he lose (he's approximately a 3-to-1 underdog). But a victory and the accompanying title belt, he said, would ...
3
"It's good for all of us": UNM unveils New ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM officially opened its shiny new ... UNM officially opened its shiny new New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center on Thursday and the optics were undeniably impressive.
4
Astronaut’s ashes to be spacebound from Spaceport America
ABQnews Seeker
Philip Chapman, an Australian who became ... Philip Chapman, an Australian who became an American citizen and joined NASA as a scientist-astronaut in 1967, did not realize his dream of traveling ...
5
Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline ...
ABQnews Seeker
A key break in the Jacqueline ... A key break in the Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation came in March 2020 when investigators discovered a Facebook profile for their prime suspect, a ...
6
District Court makes revisions to tool used in pretrial ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a prosecutor files a motion ... After a prosecutor files a motion to detain a defendant in a criminal case the tool assigns a recommended level of monitoring under pretrial ...
7
Wrong house police shooting: Farmington family plans to sue
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Dotson’s family and their legal ... Robert Dotson’s family and their legal team called for the Farmington officers who killed him to be charged with murder
8
175 acres burned in Clovis Monday. The cause? A ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Clovis fire truck started multiple ... A Clovis fire truck started multiple fires that burned about 175 acres east of the city and took firefighters eight hours to extinguish earlier ...
9
Business Briefcase: Promotions, new hires, awards
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque, New Mexico, Business Briefcase: ... Albuquerque, New Mexico, Business Briefcase: Promotions, new hires, awards