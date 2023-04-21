APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to look out for

The 2023 high school football in the metro area will begin with something familial.

Bernalillo and Valley are the official opener in Albuquerque, meeting at Milne Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Spartans are coached by John Cobos, who is the nephew of Vikings coach Billy Cobos.

The other 12 teams in Albuquerque Public Schools will open on Aug. 18 or Aug. 19.

La Cueva, last year’s Class 6A state runner-up to Cleveland, will open at Wilson Stadium on that Friday in Week 1 against Rio Rancho. The Bears’ next three games are roadies, and all demanding, as they visit Cleveland in Week 2, followed by Centennial at the Field of Dreams and then Volcano Vista.

The other two Friday night games in Albuquerque in Week 1 are Eldorado against Cibola at Nusenda Community Stadium, and Organ Mountain visiting Albuquerque High at Milne.

The Organ Mountain-AHS contest will mark the debut of new Knights coach Kenneth Sanchez, a former national coach of the year with Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday APS games in Week 1 are Sandia at Atrisco Heritage (Community), Mayfield at Manzano (Wilson) and Portales at Highland (Milne).

Several teams are traveling in the opening week. Del Norte is at Deming, Volcano Vista plays at Las Cruces High at the Field of Dreams, and West Mesa goes to Santa Fe.

Rio Grande plays at Albuquerque Academy on Friday afternoon in Week 1.

As for Cleveland, which won the 6A state title in 2022, 2021 and 2019 (there was no fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic), it opens its title defense — and an unofficial bid for four straight championships — with a tough road test at Centennial. That is a Saturday afternoon kickoff at the FOD on Aug. 19.

The Storm has home games against two West Texas schools they visited last season — Amarillo High and Frenship. Cleveland also has a road game at Bulldog Bowl against Artesia as the defending state champions in 6A and 5A meet in a high-profile showdown in Week 5.

Rio Rancho’s nondistrict slate includes road games at El Paso Eastlake and Organ Mountain (FOD), plus home games versus Hobbs and Farmington.

This year’s Rio Rancho-Cleveland matchup takes place Oct. 27 at Rio Rancho. The annual La Cueva-Eldorado clash comes early, in Week 7.

One of the other highlights of Week 1 is the annual Valencia County showdown between Los Lunas and Belen.

St. Pius faces a hard road trip in Week 1, as the Sartans and new coach Curtis Flakes face defending Class 4A state champion Bloomfield.

The regular season ends on Saturday, Oct. 28. Miyamura at Highland (Milne) is the final game on the APS schedule.