Former APS portables to be used for transitional housing

By ABQJournal News Staff

Workers with Mountain States Crane and Ecoterra, LLC, move one of 13 portable buildings onto a lot off Montano Road in Albuquerque. This is phase 1 of what will be 37 buildings moved onto Saranam’s ADC Family Campus to provide 27 houses for homeless families. The portable building were once classrooms for Albuquerque Public Schools. The campus is expected to be open by fall. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A new West Side community is falling into place.

Crews on Thursday moved 13 portable buildings — once used as Albuquerque Public Schools classrooms — onto a Montaño Road lot that will eventually serve families experiencing homelessness. It marks an expansion of the Saranam transitional living program that already has a presence on Albuquerque’s east side.

The new buildings are part of a plan to eventually provide housing and programs for 25 families on the West Side.

Saranam has helped 162 families, including 344 children, since 2004.

