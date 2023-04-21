 Portable housing being set up for homeless families on west side of Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Portable housing being set up for homeless families on west side of Albuquerque

By Journal staff and wire reports

Workers with Mountain States Crane and Ecoterra move one of 13 portable buildings onto a lot off Montaño Road. The buildings are part of a new West Side transitional living community slated to open this fall. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

A new West Side community is falling into place.

Crews on Thursday moved 13 portable buildings — once used as Albuquerque Public Schools classrooms — onto a Montaño Road lot that will eventually serve families experiencing homelessness. It marks an expansion of the Saranam transitional living program that already has a presence on Albuquerque’s east side.

The new buildings are part of a plan to eventually provide housing and programs for 25 families on the West Side.

Saranam has helped 162 families, including 344 children, since 2004.

Jacob Rivera of Southwest Metal Design welds what was once a portable classroom to its foundation on a lot off Montaño Road on Thursday. The former classroom will be converted into a home and will be part Saranam’s ADC Family Campus to provide housing for homeless families. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
