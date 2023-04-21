 Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower - Albuquerque Journal

Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

Shares were weaker in Asia on Friday, tracking a decline on Wall Street following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 28,584.70. The Kospi in Seoul dropped 0.7% to 2,545.27. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.2% to 20,150.53.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.4% to 7,333.40, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.3% to 3,324.29.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 4,129.79 after drifting listlessly earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 33,786.62, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8% to 12,059.56.

Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second straight day on worries about how much profit it’s making on each of its electric vehicles. It dropped 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices on its models.

Several banks also dropped after reporting weaker profits and revenue than expected, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. The spotlight has been particularly harsh on smaller and mid-sized banks amid worries their customers may pull out deposits following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history last month.

Zions fell 4.9%, and KeyCorp dropped 2.7%. Truist Financial fell 3.8% after reporting weaker profit than expected.

AT&T sank 10.4% after it reported slightly weaker revenue than analysts forecast, though profit squeaked past expectations. Analysts also pointed to weaker cash flow than some expected. It was the worst day for its stock in two decades and its second-worst since late 1983.

In the bond market, yields fell following a couple of reports on the U.S. economy.

Slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a potential signal that a still-strong job market is starting to soften under the weight of much higher interest rates. The number of continuing claims for jobless benefits also rose to the highest level since November 2021, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

A separate report said that manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region weakened by much more than economists expected.

They helped drag the yield of the 10-year Treasury down to 3.53% from 3.59% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell to 4.14% from 4.25%.

The Fed has intentionally been trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates in hopes of reining in high inflation. It’s an effective but blunt tool that slows the broad economy, raising the risk of a recession and hurting prices for investments.

The housing market was one of the first sectors to bend under the weight of much higher interest rates, as mortgage rates quickly climbed. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed in March but remain above its bottom hit at the start of this year.

Wall Street’s losses Thursday were offset by big gains from companies whose earnings topped analysts’ expectations.

Lam Research, a supplier for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, rose 7.2% after it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that beat Wall Street’s forecast.

The majority of companies have been topping profit forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season.

Analysts were forecasting this would mark the sharpest drop in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic was pounding the economy in 2020. Profits are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and portions of the economy slow.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 8 cents to $77.29 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It declined $1.87 to $77.37 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international pricing standard, shed 8 cents to $81.03 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 133.88 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0958 from $1.0970.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Co-conspirator provided investigators a key break in the Jacqueline ...
ABQnews Seeker
A key break in the Jacqueline ... A key break in the Jacqueline Vigil murder investigation came in March 2020 when investigators discovered a Facebook profile for their prime suspect, a ...
2
As legal sales of marijuana grow, New Mexico explores ...
ABQnews Seeker
Traffic safety summit in Albuquerque focuses ... Traffic safety summit in Albuquerque focuses on preventing impaired driving in the era of legalized cannabis
3
Alec Baldwin charge will be dropped in movie set ...
Nation
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors said Thursday they will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of ...
4
District Court makes revisions to tool used in pretrial ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a prosecutor files a motion ... After a prosecutor files a motion to detain a defendant in a criminal case the tool assigns a recommended level of monitoring under pretrial ...
5
Lowrider v. Jeep? Albuquerque city councilors rev up 'official ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city councilors voted this week ... Albuquerque's city councilors voted this week on legislation to urge the New Mexico Legislature to consider making the lowrider the "official state car" — ...
6
Got the munchies but can't pick a place? 6 ...
ABQnews Seeker
For the foodie whose dining companions ... For the foodie whose dining companions just can't agree on a restaurant or even on a type of menu, here's a list of six ...
7
Wrong house police shooting: Farmington family plans to sue
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Dotson’s family and their legal ... Robert Dotson’s family and their legal team called for the Farmington officers who killed him to be charged with murder
8
Talking Grammer, Ep. 62: Kurt Roth on NIL and ...
ABQnews Seeker
What is NIL? Where does the ... What is NIL? Where does the money go? Can the UNM Lobos compete without it? We sit down with Kurt Roth to discuss all ...
9
Which New Mexico congressperson is the only member of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A rush on a bake sale, ... A rush on a bake sale, Harry Potter-themed orchestra performance and a member of Congress with no stock holdings: Test your New Mexico news ...
10
South Valley Pride Day returns this Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
Bring the familia. Heck, pull up ... Bring the familia. Heck, pull up in the lowrider. The annual South Valley Pride Day returns on Sunday for the 30th time with a ...