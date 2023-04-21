1 dead in early morning NE Albuquerque shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after one person was shot to death early Friday morning in an apartment complex near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul NE.

Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Carlisle NE in the BLVD 2500 Luxury Apartments, said APD spokesman Officer Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell said officers discovered one person who had died of a gunshot wound, which prompted the APD Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

He added more information will be released as it becomes available, and if anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call APD at 242-COPS (2677) to speak with detectives.