Developmental disabilities waiver home visits: How are they being carried out?

SANTA FE – As a New Mexico state agency wraps up its mission to check on all 6,800 or so individuals enrolled in a program for adults and children with developmental disabilities, questions are being raised about how the home visits are being carried out.

One provider who cares for her sister with Down syndrome said a state employee threatened to call the police on her for not initially allowing him into her home after he showed up unannounced last month to conduct a wellness check.

While she eventually relented, the encounter left Megan Carlson feeling like a “criminal in her own home,” she said in an email.

“Why are we allowing the providers to be treated as criminals, guilty until proven innocent, because of the state’s lack of follow-through and accountability for the last two years?” Carlson also said, referring to some in-person services being halted during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent home visits were initiated after the disclosure of abuse cases involving at least some people enrolled in the program, which is intended to provide an alternative to institutional care.

But at least some providers say non-trained state workers, including software programmers and administrative assistants, have showed up under directions from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to do the wellness checks for all enrolled individuals.

State Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a recent interview the agency has made changes to how it conducts the home visits, including contacting providers in advance to ensure someone will be there when a staffer arrives.

He also said the state is not seeking to cancel provider contracts arbitrarily, while adding all employees performing checks have at least some knowledge of abuse reporting requirements.

“There is some training we do put them through before they do these visits,” Allen told the Journal.

“We didn’t pick people off road crews from (the Department of Transportation),” he added. “We’re pulling people who have a familiarity” with the program and possible signs of abuse.

Allen, who was appointed to his job in January, also said the developmental disabilities waiver program “overwhelmingly” has high-quality providers who perform important jobs, but said there appears to be a small number of bad actors.

While the Lujan Grisham administration announced last month it was ending the contracts of four agencies that were involved in providing services to a client with developmental disabilities who was severely injured while under their care, Allen said punishing providers isn’t the state’s goal.

“If people are concerned this is an attempt to cancel provider contracts, nothing could be further from our intent,” Allen told the Journal.

70 sites flagged

A DOH spokesman said Thursday that all home visits have been completed for the 6,815 individuals who receive services under the state’s developmental disabilities waiver program.

Those visits, which have been conducted by staffers from several different state agencies, have led to issues being flagged at about 70 residential sites that are home to about 100 total people who are enrolled in the program, Allen said.

But he said those red flags include both possible abuse cases and more benign issues, such as missing batteries in smoke alarms.

All of those issues have been flagged for further investigation, Allen said.

Meanwhile, the state has also contracted with an Albuquerque law firm to conduct an external investigation, and is launching a separate internal review of how the state oversees its provider agencies.

But top House Republicans have also asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a federal probe into the possible abuse cases, saying such an investigation could determine whether any federal dollars were misused and whether state providers violated federal care standards.

Waiting list

New Mexico’s developmental disabilities waiver program allows participants to receive therapy, help with employment and other services aimed at allowing them to be active members of the community.

The program has long had a lengthy waiting list that means some families wait years to receive support services, but the state has reported that number of people on the list has decreased in recent years amid a push from the Lujan Grisham administration to eliminate it.

In addition, approved providers have received both an increased reimbursement rate and stepped-up federal funding over the last year, according to Legislative Finance Committee data.

But many providers have still struggled to find and retain reliable staffers, and Allen said the push to expand services is not the culprit for any gaps in provider oversight.

“I think, broadly, there have been some challenges in the oversight of this program that predate the efforts to reduce the waiting list,” Allen said.

For her part, Carlson said she’s still waiting for answers about the state’s unannounced wellness check, which she said left her concerned about the possibility of scam artists imitating state employees.

“I am very disappointed my concerns appear to have fallen on deaf ears,” said Carlson, adding that an email she sent nearly three weeks ago to state officials involved in the program has gone unanswered.