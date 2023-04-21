Lobo women’s golf wins MW title, makes NCAAs

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — The women golfers of the University of New Mexico did more than just win another Mountain West Conference championship on Thursday. They also beat the eighth-ranked team in the country.

And, most important of all, the Lobos also punched their ticket to next month’s NCAA Championships.

The Lobos rallied from a four-shot deficit in Thursday’s final round, shooting an 8-under par round at the Dinah Shore Championship Course at Mission Hills Country Club. UNM won the title at 11-under, the lowest 54-hole score in the championship’s history, and bested eighth-ranked San Jose State by five shots.

The Lobos entered the final round trailing the Spartans by four shots.

The championship was New Mexico’s 10th Mountain West title, most in the conference’s history. It was the school’s most recent title since 2021.

“What a comeback today,” said UNM head coach Jill Trujillo. “They all played extremely well and solid. We had clutch birdies and par saves when we needed them. It was incredible to see.”

Selection for the NCAA Regionals will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Golf Channel. The six regionals are May 8-10; the top five teams from each site advance to nationals May 19-24.

