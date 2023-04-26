Shake it up with old school vibes: 13 Albuquerque-area diners keeping it classic

American diners, the classic Route 66 experience of a juicy burger, crispy fries or a gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

A poll recently conducted by RestaurantClicks.com ranked Albuquerque as travelers’ sixth favorite city in the country for diners.

Here’s a list of 13 restaurants still serving classic American favorites around the Albuquerque metro area:

This information was accurate as of April 25, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This diner transports visitors back in time to when the Mother Road was bustling with travelers. On a recent weekday visit, the whine of the shake mixer blended with the chorus of The Tokens’ well-beloved song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” as blue-clad waitstaff manned the booths and classic diner counter. The smell of burgers wafted from the kitchen along with the sizzle of grill.

LOCATION: 1405 Central Ave. NE, 505-247-1421

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

This diner is located on the corner of Historic Route 66 across from KiMo Theatre in Downtown Albuquerque. Celebrating an almost 95-year history, the restaurant started in 1929 as Coney Island Cafe. It was renamed Lindy’s Diner in 1960, and is one of the oldest continually operating diners on Route 66, according to the diner’s website.

LOCATION: 500 Central Ave. SW, 505-242-2582

HOURS: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Jimmy’s Cafe

This eclectic restaurant has walls covered in pictures and the front of a model of a green GMC car bursting out of an illustrated Route 66. The space is brightly lit by large windows. There is a side room that can be rented out for meetings or events. The menu features classic diner fair, as well as Cinnabon’s full-size cinnamon buns.

LOCATION: 7007 Jefferson St. NE, 505-341-2546

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily

Milly’s Restaurants

This diner has been serving the people of Albuquerque for 40 years. The restaurant’s menu includes American, Greek and New Mexican food options such as a classic Reuben sandwich, Huevos Rancheros and Gyros.

LOCATION: 77308 Jefferson St. NE, 505-345-9200; 2100 Candelaria Road NE, 505-884-0707

HOURS: Jefferson location: 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Candelaria location: 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

This diner was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” and offers an assortment of chicken options. Of course, chicken and waffles is top on the menu, but Frank’s also serves other soul food classics like sweet tea, smoked turkey greens, shrimp and grits, peach cobblers for dessert, po’boys, chile cheese fries, chicken tenders and wings.

LOCATION: 400 Washington St. SE, 505-261-9458

HOURS: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday

Grandma’s K & I Diner

This diner has been a staple in the South Valley community for more than 60 years. The restaurant has a diner-style bartop in the front, then three rooms behind each with different themes. The first room has a railroad theme, the second room is a Western-saloon-style cowboy room and the third is dedicated to the truckers, covered in pictures of vintage semi-trucks and photos of some of the truckers who have passed through the area.

LOCATION: 2500 Broadway Blvd. SE, 505-243-1881

HOURS: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily

Stepping into this diner is like stepping back in time to when Route 66 was still in its heyday. The current roof hides the original mile markers, which mark the distance to the Grand Canyon, Winslow and Amarillo. The food here is a mix of American classics and Greek favorites.

LOCATION: 6411 Central Ave. NW, 505-836-2200

HOURS: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

This diner sports the classic-diner style wrapping around a central serving station with booths, tables and chairs, and bartop seating. Seniors over 60 can enjoy a breakfast special choosing between buttermilk pancakes, French toast, eggs and potatoes, or omelet plate options for discounted prices.

LOCATION: 800 Eubank Blvd. NE, 505-291-4900

HOURS: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Copper Canyon Cafe

This diner has a cozy, quiet atmosphere with comfort food smells drifting from the kitchen. The menu includes diner favorites such as a reuben sandwich, burgers and biscuits and gravy.

LOCATION: 5455 Gibson Blvd. SE, 505-266-6318

HOURS: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily

This diner has quite the list of film appearances. It was a prominent location in the “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” series, as well as “In Plain Sight” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” The restaurant has been serving the area for more than 30 years, and current owner Sarah Cordova, is the daughter of the founder, Loyola Baca.

LOCATION: 4500 Central Ave. SE, 505-268-6478

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

This diner is situated on the West Side near the dividing line of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The menu features American diner classics such as biscuits and gravy and country-fried steak and eggs. Breakfast is served all day.

LOCATION: 5740 Night Whisper NW, 505-890-4488

HOURS: 7:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

This diner has been serving the North Valley for more than 20 years. The homey restaurant offers American classics, New Mexican and Greek food selections.

LOCATION: 3600 Osuna Road NE, 505-341-9710

HOURS: 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

This diner feels like having a meal at your grandma’s house. The interior is decorated with frilly curtains and wallpaper. A vintage stove rests in the waiting area. The menu offers croissant sandwiches, half-pound burgers and Old-Tyme Favorites such as Chicken Fried Chicken and Cousin Homer’s Ham, which comes topped with pineapple rings.

LOCATION: 1400 San Pedro Drive NE, 505-255-4740

HOURS: 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday