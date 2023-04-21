Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess

The newest K-9 for the Bosque Farms Police Department, Zella, the warrior princess, greets her handler, Cpl. Brad Killough. (Julia M. Dendinger/News-Bulletin)

When most people hear the term K-9, they envision a stone-faced police officer with an equally-stoic dog.

That might be the case for some, but for Bosque Farms Police Cpl. Brad Killough and his K-9, Zella, stone-faced and stoic aren’t the usual descriptors.

Try goofballs. A couple of derps with an overwhelming enthusiasm for the job.

Many know Killough as BFPD’s K-9 handler but many more know his former fur partner, Dukan. After a series of injuries, it was determined last year, that Dukan, a Belgian Malinois, was due for retirement. He now lounges at Killough’s house, getting “fat and sassy.”

Enter, Zella, the warrior princess, a 17-month-old German shepherd with boundless energy, an eagerness to learn and just enough goofiness to match Killough’s.

“She’s kind of a goofball. I think that’s just her character. I’m not one of those handlers that likes these stoic, robotic dogs. (Goofballs) get the job done, but I feel like they’re more fun,” Killough said. “It makes them more fun to train, to advance them.”

