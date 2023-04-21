 Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess - Albuquerque Journal

Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess

By Julia M. Dendinger / Valencia County News Bulletin Assistant Editor

The newest K-9 for the Bosque Farms Police Department, Zella, the warrior princess, greets her handler, Cpl. Brad Killough. (Julia M. Dendinger/News-Bulletin)

When most people hear the term K-9, they envision a stone-faced police officer with an equally-stoic dog.

That might be the case for some, but for Bosque Farms Police Cpl. Brad Killough and his K-9, Zella, stone-faced and stoic aren’t the usual descriptors.

Try goofballs. A couple of derps with an overwhelming enthusiasm for the job.

Many know Killough as BFPD’s K-9 handler but many more know his former fur partner, Dukan. After a series of injuries, it was determined last year, that Dukan, a Belgian Malinois, was due for retirement. He now lounges at Killough’s house, getting “fat and sassy.”

Enter, Zella, the warrior princess, a 17-month-old German shepherd with boundless energy, an eagerness to learn and just enough goofiness to match Killough’s.

“She’s kind of a goofball. I think that’s just her character. I’m not one of those handlers that likes these stoic, robotic dogs. (Goofballs) get the job done, but I feel like they’re more fun,” Killough said. “It makes them more fun to train, to advance them.”

Read the full story on the Valencia County News-Bulletin website.

Home » News » New Mexico News » Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess
ABQnews Seeker
“She’s kind of a goofball. I ... “She’s kind of a goofball. I think that’s just her character," said Bosque Farms Police Cpl. Brad Killough about his K-9, Zella
2
Flight postponed: Astronaut’s ashes were to be spacebound from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Philip Chapman, an Australian who became ... Philip Chapman, an Australian who became an American citizen and joined NASA as a scientist-astronaut in 1967, did not realize his dream of traveling ...
3
Former APS portables to be used for transitional housing
ABQnews Seeker
A new West Side community is ... A new West Side community is falling into place.
4
1 dead in early morning NE Albuquerque shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after one person ... Police are investigating after one person was shot to death early Friday morning in an apartment complex near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul ...
5
Developmental disabilities waiver home visits: How are they being ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Why are we allowing the providers ... "Why are we allowing the providers to be treated as criminals, guilty until proven innocent, because of the state's lack of follow-through and accountability ...
6
Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women's access to a widely used abortion pill ...
7
Niko Moon bringing his blend of country, hip-hop to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Niko Moon is currently out on ... Niko Moon is currently out on his "Ain't No Better Place Tour," which makes a stop at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Sunshine ...
8
Documentary examines 'Oppenheimer After Trinity'
ABQnews Seeker
In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, ... In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945," which was a short film about his family's connection to the Manhattan ...
9
Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Film Prize Junior New Mexico ... The Film Prize Junior New Mexico awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants.