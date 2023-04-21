 Versatile 6-9 Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil transferring to UNM Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

Versatile 6-9 Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil transferring to UNM Lobos

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil has announced he is transferring to the UNM Lobos. (Erik Schelkun, Elesstar Images via Dayton Athletics)
When Mustapha Amzil walked into the Pit a couple weeks ago on his recruiting visit to the University of New Mexico, he loved what he saw.

And while Lobo coaches told stories to the 6-foot-9 forward transfer from the University of Dayton about how they building dug 37-feet into the ground erupts in the winter with passionate fans, none were stories he hadn’t already heard about.

The Helsinki, Finland, native had already been given a pretty good scouting report on the power of the Pit from a coach in his home country.

“My high school coach, Hanno Möttölä, he played with the University of Utah, and he played in the Pit. He said it gets really, really loud in there,” Amzil told the Journal on Friday morning.

Unlike his old coach, who Lobo fans remember well as one of the stars who led the to the 1998 National Championship game, Amzil will be hearing those Pit fans cheering for him next season, not against him.

Amzil on Friday morning announced on his social media accounts that he will transfer to play for head coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos next season, picking UNM over several schools heavily recruiting the versatile forward including Miami, Memphis, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

“I did my research on all the schools recruiting me and I think the group we have now (at UNM) is really dangerous,” Amzil said. “I liked the coaching staff and think they can help get me better and we have a good team that can try to win a championship. That was one of the main reasons I chose New Mexico. I believe we can win.”

Amzil, who has international experience playing for the Finnish junior national team, played 88 games over the past three seasons at Dayton, starting 35 of them. This past season, he averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and hit 52.7% of his 2-point shots and 36.6% of his 3-point shots (45-of-123).

With two seasons of playing eligibility remaining, Amzil will be expected to spread the floor on offense for the Lobos with that 3-point shot, pulling defenders out of the lane and creating space near the rim for teammates like attacking guards Jaelen Hous, Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Donovan Dent. But don’t pigeon hole him into being just a “stretch-4”, outside shooter, says the new Lobo. He believes he can handle the ball, put it on the floor and play inside and out.

“I think I haven’t been able to show all my skills yer — haven’t been able to fully play my game,” Amzil said. “I think this is the right spot for me.”

Amzil joins a Lobo recruiting class that still has two open scholarships to fill, but has already landed an impressive offseason haul that includes:

• 6-9 F Nelly Junior Jospeh (transfer, Iona)
• 6-9 Mustapha Amzil (transfer, Dayton)
• 6-5 Jemarl Baker, Jr., (transfer, Fresno State)
• 6-3 Tru Washington (4-star HS recruit)
• 6-8 Jadyn Toppin (4-star HS recruit)
• 6-1 Shane Douma-Sanchez (local walk-on from Del Norte High School)

All three Division I transfers have starting potential to replace departed Lobo starters Morris Udeze (6-8), Josiah Allick (6-8) and Javonte Johnson (6-6).

Roster outlook

With Amzil’s commitment, the Lobos’ 2023-24 roster as of Friday looked like this (the NCAA allows for 13 scholarship players for Division I men’s basketball teams):

SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS (alphabetical)
• F Mustafa Amzil 6-9 (junior)
• G Braden Appelhans, 6-7 (sophomore)
• G Jemarl Baker, Jr., 6-5 (6th year senior)
• PG Donovan Dent, 6-2 (sophomore)
• C Sebastian Forsling, 7-0 (junior)
• PG Jaelen House, 6-0 (5th year senior)
• F/C Nelly Junior Joseph, 6-10 (senior)
• G Jamal Mashburn, Jr., 6-2 (senior)
• F Jadyn Toppin, Fr., 6-8 (freshman)
• G Tru Washington, Fr., 6-3 (freshman)
• G/F Quinton Webb, 6-6 (redshirt freshman)
• TBD
• TBD
WALK-ONS
• G Shane Douma-Sanchez, 6-1 (freshman)
• F Mac Manzanares, 6-5 (sophomore)

Other transfer news…

Last year’s Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Graham Ike, the 6-foot-9 forward who helped carry the Wyoming Cowboys to the 2022 NCAA Tournament but missed this past season with a leg injury, announced on Friday morning that he is transferring to Gonzaga.

The last time the Bulldogs took a start transfer big man from the Mountain West, it was San Jose State’s Brandon Clarke, who is now playing in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies. …

• Former UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins this past week announced he is transferring to UNC Wilmington. …

• Former UNM Lobo forward Josiah Allick took a recruiting visit last week to San Diego State and is on a recruiting visit this week to his home state’s University of Nebraska, where his sister is on the national powerhouse Huskers’ volleyball team. …

• Former Lobo Jay Allen-Tovar, the 6-foot-9 forward who played three games for UNM this past season before leaving the team and transferring to Southern Utah, is back in the NCAA transfer portal without having played a game at his new university. SUU had an offseason coaching change with head coach Todd Simon leaving to become the new head coach at Bowling Green.

Home » Sports » Versatile 6-9 Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil transferring to UNM Lobos

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Versatile 6-9 Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil transferring to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Dayton Flyer Mustapha Amzil, the ... Former Dayton Flyer Mustapha Amzil, the Finland native, chose the Lobos over Miami, Memphis, Oklahoma and South Carolina, among others.
2
Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess
ABQnews Seeker
“She’s kind of a goofball. I ... “She’s kind of a goofball. I think that’s just her character," said Bosque Farms Police Cpl. Brad Killough about his K-9, Zella
3
Flight postponed: Astronaut’s ashes were to be spacebound from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Philip Chapman, an Australian who became ... Philip Chapman, an Australian who became an American citizen and joined NASA as a scientist-astronaut in 1967, did not realize his dream of traveling ...
4
Former APS portables to be used for transitional housing
ABQnews Seeker
A new West Side community is ... A new West Side community is falling into place.
5
1 dead in early morning NE Albuquerque shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after one person ... Police are investigating after one person was shot to death early Friday morning in an apartment complex near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul ...
6
Developmental disabilities waiver home visits: How are they being ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Why are we allowing the providers ... "Why are we allowing the providers to be treated as criminals, guilty until proven innocent, because of the state's lack of follow-through and accountability ...
7
Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women's access to a widely used abortion pill ...
8
Niko Moon bringing his blend of country, hip-hop to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Niko Moon is currently out on ... Niko Moon is currently out on his "Ain't No Better Place Tour," which makes a stop at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Sunshine ...
9
Documentary examines 'Oppenheimer After Trinity'
ABQnews Seeker
In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, ... In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945," which was a short film about his family's connection to the Manhattan ...