I want to take the bus!

Public transportation is a critical link to jobs, economic expansion and quality of life in our community – many Albuquerque metro residents know this, and so says the Albuquerque Transit website.

But sometimes catching a bus to get to your destination on time can be confusing, even frustrating. Here are some helpful insights from a representative of the city’s Transit Department on changes, plans and how to provide feedback.

Schedule changes

A driver shortage has resulted in route reductions. While the bus runs less frequently, the goal is to make the bus service more reliable. The city has reduced 26 out of 30 bus routes. Six routes have been suspended, and five of those are commuter routes.

Recent numbers on traditional commuter routes – riders commuting to and from work during the traditional hours of early morning and evening for their jobs – showed lower ridership. The peak ridership is now mid-morning to late afternoon.

Ridership had been dropping on Route 790 (Rapid Ride Blue Line West Side to UNM), one of the suspended routes. Other routes from the West Side to UNM can be used, but the trip will take longer and require bus changes. Other suspended routes include the Candelaria, Constitution, San Pedro, Taylor Ranch and Crosstown commuters. A full list is at cabq.gov/transit/routes-and-schedules/route-detours/schedule-changes/schedule-changes#autotoc-item-autotoc-13.

Rio Metro has taken over two routes, 222 and 251 connecting to the Rail Runner. To Dial-a-Ride, call (505) 352-3595 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday one day in advance of your needed trip.

Finding a route

The Transit website, cabq.gov/transit, has a lot on it, with many tabs to choose from: descriptions, maps, events and more. I found it a challenge to navigate and find information to catch a bus.

With help from the Transit representative, I was directed to the ABQ RIDE Routes table. From the main website page, click Routes & Schedules on the left, then scroll down to the table. Click on availability and you will be taken to a map of the route along with a schedule for the bus. Click on the Route Name and you will be taken to the Where’s My Bus? map. You can then find the route and an icon of a bus to see where the bus is on that route.

Mobile users can download Transit App using Google Play or the Apple Store. Route numbers with street names and or locations are listed. Call (505) 243-RIDE (7433) for assistance.

In case of emergency

Guaranteed Ride Home is a form of insurance for commuters who regularly use alternative modes of transportation instead of the single occupancy vehicle. When you choose to carpool, ride the bus, bike or walk to work or school at least three times a week, you will not be stranded should an emergency arise. In case of an emergency, this program gives you a free ride to your destinations within the ABQ RIDE bus route service area. Registration is required.

Sun Van

Sun Van, ABQ RIDE’s paratransit service, provides accessible transportation to persons residing in or visiting the metro area whose impairment makes it impossible to ride the fixed route service. ABQ RIDE paratransit provides origin-to-destination service to and from any address in Albuquerque and most of Bernalillo County.

Reservations are required three days in advance when made Saturday through Thursday; Fridays, reservations are accepted five days in advance. Rides must be cancelled two hours prior to the scheduled ride. Riders must be ready for pick-up at least 15 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time. The van is considered on time if it arrives between 15 minutes before or 15 minutes after the requested pick-up time. The rider needs to board the vehicle within 5 minutes. For more information, go to cabq.gov/transit/services/paratransit-service.

With the enactment of city ordinance O-22-47, riders will self-certify as to their disability beginning June 30. For details, check out coverage at ABQJournal.com or do an internet search for O-22-47. (The Transit website does not reflect the upcoming change.) The ordinance includes reporting requirements on zero fares and security.

Weighing in

ABQ Ride Forward

This website, abqrideforward.com includes a survey on two potential network concepts. You can also sign up for the mailing list and submit questions and comments. Input is especially needed from employers and employees who rely on the bus, and riders and potential riders are encouraged to participate.

Advisory board

This group serves an advisory role. All positions are currently filled. Applications are accepted to fill openings as they occur.

Work for transit

There are approximately 80 open positions representing a 35% vacancy rate, with the majority being motorcoach operators, i.e. bus drivers. Recently the pay rate has been increased, along with new-hire bonuses for drivers and mechanic III. The list of jobs includes details on incentives, descriptions and benefits. Drivers do not need to have their CDL as the city provides the training. This link includes a button to apply: cabq.gov/transit/our-department/motorcoach-operators-incentive-program.

311

Call 311 to report concerns with bus stops.