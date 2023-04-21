New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to head new climate bureau

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is establishing a new climate policy bureau — led by a former staffer from New York City’s climate office — to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and growing New Mexico’s green economy.

The launch of the bureau within the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department coincides with Earth Day.

It also comes as the governor, a Democrat, faces criticism from environmental groups after vetoing climate-focused tax credits for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and geothermal energy generation.

The new climate bureau will be led by Rachel Finkelstein, who served as senior policy adviser in the New York City mayor’s office of climate change and environmental justice. She will make $85,000 a year, and the entire bureau is set to cost $297,000 a year.

The bureau’s work will include supporting efforts to carry out a 2019 executive order that sets targets for sharply reduced greenhouse gas emissions and developing plans for the use of state funds to help New Mexico adapt to climate change.

“Adding a Climate Policy Bureau formalizes and elevates our agency’s laser focus on addressing climate change in New Mexico,” Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said in a written statement.

Camilla Feibelman, director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, an environmental group, said the launch of the climate bureau is a welcome development.

But the state’s key environmental agencies — the departments of Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources and Environment — still lack the funding necessary “to do the scope of work the climate crisis demands,” she said.

“After a summer of climate-driven fires and floods,” Feibelman said, “we have to act, and we have to do that with great urgency.”

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said the launch of the bureau creates another layer of government bureaucracy. It also could damage the industry that’s fueling New Mexico’s revenue boom and helping pay for schools, roads and government operations, he said.

“My real concern is that the creation of this position is going to be another sword used to harm the oil and gas industry and the communities in southeast New Mexico,” Nibert said.

Lujan Grisham in 2019 signed legislation phasing in requirements for the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and similar utilities to shift to carbon-free energy generation by 2045.

But she also faced criticism from environmental groups this year after she used her line-item veto power to block new tax credits focused on climate change. The governor blocked much of the tax package overall, describing it as not fiscally sustainable.

She also defended her administration’s environmental record this year and highlighted $100 million in new state trust funds for the environment.