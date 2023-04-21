 New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to head new climate bureau - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to head new climate bureau

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Rio Gallinas this week flows by thousands of acres of steep slopes and forest burned by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire last year. Climate change, forest officials say, is intensifying the threat of wildfire in New Mexico. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is establishing a new climate policy bureau — led by a former staffer from New York City’s climate office — to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and growing New Mexico’s green economy.

The launch of the bureau within the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department coincides with Earth Day.

It also comes as the governor, a Democrat, faces criticism from environmental groups after vetoing climate-focused tax credits for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and geothermal energy generation.

Rachel Finkelstein, climate policy bureau chief for state of New Mexico

The new climate bureau will be led by Rachel Finkelstein, who served as senior policy adviser in the New York City mayor’s office of climate change and environmental justice. She will make $85,000 a year, and the entire bureau is set to cost $297,000 a year.

The bureau’s work will include supporting efforts to carry out a 2019 executive order that sets targets for sharply reduced greenhouse gas emissions and developing plans for the use of state funds to help New Mexico adapt to climate change.

“Adding a Climate Policy Bureau formalizes and elevates our agency’s laser focus on addressing climate change in New Mexico,” Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said in a written statement.

Camilla Feibelman, director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, an environmental group, said the launch of the climate bureau is a welcome development.

But the state’s key environmental agencies — the departments of Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources and Environment — still lack the funding necessary “to do the scope of work the climate crisis demands,” she said.

“After a summer of climate-driven fires and floods,” Feibelman said, “we have to act, and we have to do that with great urgency.”

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said the launch of the bureau creates another layer of government bureaucracy. It also could damage the industry that’s fueling New Mexico’s revenue boom and helping pay for schools, roads and government operations, he said.

“My real concern is that the creation of this position is going to be another sword used to harm the oil and gas industry and the communities in southeast New Mexico,” Nibert said.

Lujan Grisham in 2019 signed legislation phasing in requirements for the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and similar utilities to shift to carbon-free energy generation by 2045.

But she also faced criticism from environmental groups this year after she used her line-item veto power to block new tax credits focused on climate change. The governor blocked much of the tax package overall, describing it as not fiscally sustainable.

She also defended her administration’s environmental record this year and highlighted $100 million in new state trust funds for the environment.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to head new climate bureau

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New space for Dion's
ABQnews Seeker
Dion's has spent north of $10 ... Dion's has spent north of $10 million on the purchase and renovation of the facility, as well as some upgrades to equipment.
2
Democratic Party of New Mexico to announce election of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three of the four races for ... Three of the four races for Democratic Party leadership positions in New Mexico are uncontested.
3
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer ...
4
New Mexico hires ex-NYC policy adviser Rachel Finkelstein to ...
ABQnews Seeker
As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico ... As Earth Day approaches, New Mexico is launching a climate policy bureau. It’s led by Rachel Finkelstein, who served as senior policy adviser in ...
5
PRC modifies position on public hearings for PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The PRC modified its position this ... The PRC modified its position this week on a joint motion filed in March by PNM and Avangrid regarding the conditions under which the ...
6
Guard actions in Mexico fire seen as key to ...
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- When ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- When a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention facility last month, dramatically different reactions by guards in ...
7
Versatile 6-9 Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil transferring to UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Dayton Flyer Mustapha Amzil, the ... Former Dayton Flyer Mustapha Amzil, the Finland native, chose the Lobos over Miami, Memphis, Oklahoma and South Carolina, among others.
8
Bosque Farms Police Department welcomes Zella, the warrior princess
ABQnews Seeker
“She’s kind of a goofball. I ... “She’s kind of a goofball. I think that’s just her character," said Bosque Farms Police Cpl. Brad Killough about his K-9, Zella
9
Flight postponed: Astronaut’s ashes were to be spacebound from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Philip Chapman, an Australian who became ... Philip Chapman, an Australian who became an American citizen and joined NASA as a scientist-astronaut in 1967, did not realize his dream of traveling ...