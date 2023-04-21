PRC modifies position on public hearings for PNM-Avangrid merger

State regulators say they would “reopen” public hearings on Public Service Co. of New Mexico and Avangrid’s proposed merger to ensure due process if the Supreme Court remands the case back to the Public Regulation Commission.

The PRC modified its position this week on a joint motion filed in March by PNM and Avangrid regarding the conditions under which the merger proposal would be “reconsidered” if the court agrees to send the case back to the commission.

The March 8 joint motion had requested that the court dismiss PNM and Avangrid’s appeal last year against a decision by the previous, five-member elected commission to reject the merger and allow the newly-appointed, three member PRC – which took office in January – to “rehear” and “reconsider” the case.

But parties intervening in the legal process said a simple “rehearing” of evidence already presented in the 2021 PRC hearings would limit their ability to present new evidence about the merger, truncating their input on PRC reconsideration of the deal. In addition, they said the commission’s own rule on “rehearing” is inapplicable, because it requires that to have happened within 10 days after the previous PRC ruled on the case in December 2021.

In contrast, “reopening” the case would allow intervening parties to present new information, fully review evidence submitted by others, and provide input through public hearings to influence any PRC reconsideration of the merger proposal.

The two commissioners who would preside over the case if it’s remanded agreed with those arguments in a discussion about the issue during the PRC weekly open public meeting on Wednesday.

The third commissioner, Patrick O’Connell, previously recused himself from all deliberations, because he testified in favor of the deal in 2021 as a representative of an environmental group.

Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera said he, Commissioner James Ellison, and the PRC’s lawyers “erred” when citing the “rehearing” rule in the joint motion to the Supreme Court.

“The record must be reopened – that was always my intent, and that was not clear,” Aguilera said in the meeting, which drew about 100 online observers. “We failed in not making that transparent. … If the Supreme Court remands the matter, there will be an opportunity for comment, protest and new evidence.”

Ellison agreed.

“I’m fully in support of amending (the joint motion) to call for a reopening of the record,” Ellison said. “That’s needed, because a lot of time has passed and new information is undoubtedly available. Our intent was never to do a quick review of the evidence (already) on record to make a decision.”

PRC General Counsel Michael Smith also clarified that if the court does dismiss the PNM-Avangrid appeal and remands the case, it automatically allows the merger partners to request reopening the record with new proceedings, because the previous commission’s December 2021 order on the merger explicitly permits that.

The prior commission only rejected a settlement, or “stipulation,” agreement that PNM and Avangrid had reached with some parties in the case, not the merger per se, Smith said.

That means the merger partners can request new hearings on their original merger application without the settlement agreement they negotiated, or, alternatively, present a modified settlement agreement that incorporates many new commitments by the merger partners that weren’t considered by the previous commission in 2021.

In fact, in a January email to PRC attorneys, Avangrid Attorney Thomas Bird said Avangrid wants to file a “modified stipulation” with the additional merger commitments for consideration.

“The applicants (Avangrid/PNM) will file with the commission a consolidated version of the modified stipulation, with all provisions included in the deals with other parties,” the email said.

If the court does remand the case and PNM and Avangrid do ask to reopen proceedings, the PRC will first review input by other parties before approving that request, Aguilera said.

The commissioners also addressed recent allegations by the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and New Energy Economy – which opposes the merger – that the PRC violated the Open Meetings Act by deciding in closed-door, executive session to support the Supreme Court motion to remand the case back to the commission.

Ellison said the act explicitly permits commissioners to discuss in private, and make decisions about, pending litigation with their lawyers, but they decided to openly explain their decision at Wednesday’s meeting.

“(We) firmly believe that we acted within our authority in discussing the case in closed executive session and in deciding to apply for the case to be remanded,” Ellison said. “But we’re discussing it here in open session because we believe there is confusion and uncertainty about what we decided. It’s important to understand that we’ve made no decision on the merits of the case.”