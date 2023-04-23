A look at five pieces from ‘Nexo Entre Raíces/Nexus Between Roots’

Editor’s note: The fourth Sunday of each month, Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez tells the stories behind some of the hidden gems you can see across the state in “Gimme Five.”

Culture.

Tradition.

Identity.

Place.

Each word contains a strength that can’t be measured and carry an importance that many may not understand.

It’s also the impetus behind the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s latest exhibit, “Nexo Entre Raíces/Nexus Between Roots.”

The exhibit is open through Sept. 10, at the NHCC Visual Arts Museum.

There are 32 pieces in the exhibit showcasing prints from artists living and working both in Mexico and the United States.

It is organized by artists Marco Sánchez and Claudia Ley, in collaboration with Jadira Gurulé, head curator and manager of the NHCC Visual Arts Program and Art Museum.

Also working on the exhibit is Emily Hanawalt, who is the NHCC Visual Arts Museum head registrar.

The exhibit is one of the first large-scale exhibitions she’s been part of at the NHCC.

Over the course of weeks, she’s done condition reports on each artwork and framing many of the artworks herself – spending time exploring the details of each artwork.

While not an exhaustive list of all that Hanawalt appreciates about the artworks in the exhibition, this Gimme Five highlights some of her favorites.

1. “En Monterrey/In Monterrey” by J. Leigh García

Hanawalt says García lives in Kent, Ohio and created the woodcut piece.

“From far away, this piece looks like a simple plate of conchas,” she says. “Upon further inspection, the pastries and the mountains reveal images of people who could be the artist’s family members. So often family memories are connected with landscapes and food, and García captures this perfectly in the piece. It’s as if the artist remembers her home ‘In Monterrey.’ ”

2. “Mi Cuerpo Sigue Siendo Un Campo de Batalla/My Body Continues Being a Battleground” by Paloma Mayorga

Hanawalt says Mayorga lives in Austin, Texas, and created the serigraph in 2022.

“My appreciation for this piece grew each time I encountered it,” she says. “It is a reference to a piece from the 1980s by Barbara Kruger, but once one reads the inscription and really looks at the printed orchids, the piece’s meaning sinks in regardless of whether the reference to the other artwork is known by the viewer.”

3. “De Aquí y De Allá – Jaguar/From Here and There – Jaguar” by Jonathan Rebolloso

Hanawalt says Rebolloso lives in Houston and created the serigraph print in 2022.

“This piece is interesting to me as it captures the migration of people moving through borders,” she says. “For me, the jaguars represent families on the road. The barbed wire surrounding the piece represents the barriers that they face and the stars in the shape of butterflies in the sky remind that migration is a natural process that both animals and humans have taken part in for centuries.”

4. “Sierra Madre/Mother Mountain Range” by Víctor López

Hanawalt says López lives in Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, México and created the woodcut and linocut print in 2022.

“I’m from Indiana originally, where most of the state was squashed by a glacier,” she says. “Now, in Albuquerque, I live near the Sandia Mountains. For this piece, López blends the images of three women with a mountain top, a reference to the Sierra Madre mountain range in Mexico. This depiction resonates with me as the figures and mountains both have a motherly presence. They protect and inspire and in turn we cluster ourselves around them.”

5. “Magia De Raíz/Root Magic” by Violeta Juárez

Hanawalt says Juárez lives in Ciudad de México and created the linocut print in 2022.

“After seeing Violeta Juárez’s ‘Magia de Raiz’ in the portfolio, I wanted to learn more about the artist and their work,” she says. “I went to Violeta’s Instagram (@violetajuarez_grafica) and read what she wrote about the piece. What I read made me understand the piece on a whole different level. The simple magic of our earth, the sun and the moon all come together in her piece which celebrates the fruitfulness of the world and our labor within it. Art is not meant to be just looked at; it is meant to be engaged with.”