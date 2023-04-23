 Keith Sanchez to release solo album at Fusion - Albuquerque Journal

Keith Sanchez to release solo album at Fusion

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Keith Sanchez will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April, 29, at Fusion. (Courtesy of Fusion)

New Mexico’s own Keith Sanchez will take the stage at Fusion on Saturday, April 29.

Best known as part of Stoic Frame, and The MoonThieves, Sanchez is releasing “The Kicking Dust Album,” a solo project.

The album is a part of the City of Albuquerque Urban Enhancement Trust Fund Resiliency Residency.

During his residency, Sanchez wrote, produced and recorded new music at Albuquerque’s Rio Grande Studios. He describes the sound as Americana with New Mexico roots. The style represents new sonic territory for Sanchez, with exploration into the traditions of country blues. Fans of Stoic Frame will recognize a rewrite of an early track, “Railroad Diesel.” The remainder of the album is all new material written in the past year.

Sanchez has been playing music in the New Mexico deserts for four decades. His artistic career began with punk Latino-rock band Stoic Frame, one that took him traveling throughout the U.S. and Latin America, and onto the rock and Español charts. He is currently creating music with the Albuquerque band The MoonThieves, a groove-inspiring rock-and-roll (and some Español) band.

His new project has him back in the studio writing and recording a solo album. He is bringing back some revamped music from his Stoic days and adding a country rock vibe to newly-penned material, while still staying true to his Nuevo Mexicano roots. Sanchez can also be found in the classroom, as a high school teacher at Robert F. Kennedy Charter High School in the South Valley. He also mentors young musicians in the community program, The New Mexico Academy of Rock and Blues, a creative space for youth that he co-created with his wife in 2012. Keith is also a Ph.D. student in the Chicana/o Studies program at the University of New Mexico.

Keith Sanchez
WHERE: Fusion, 708 First St. NW

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

HOW MUCH: $15-$20 at fusionnm.org

