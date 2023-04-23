Head registrar ‘thrilled’ to join NHCC Visual Arts Museum

Emily Hanawalt has always been fascinated by collections.

It’s proper that she’s found a home at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Visual Arts Museum.

According to the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Hanawalt began her position as head registrar in late-2022.

“Having a registrar onboard to document, care for, and manage our unique collection of Hispanic and Latinx artwork is absolutely critical, particularly with four new exhibitions opening in 2023,” said Noël Bella Merriam, NHCC artistic director. “Emily brings numerous strengths and in-depth experience to this position that make her a valuable and essential member of our staff.”

Hanawalt worked within collections since high school and has over six years of collections management experience. Before moving to New Mexico from Indiana, she worked for the Carmel Clay Historical Society in Carmel, Indiana.

Prior to that, she worked for organizations like the FBI Art Crime Team, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site and The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“As someone with a lifelong passion for collections, getting to oversee the NHCC’s portfolio of art on display in the Visual Arts gallery has been a dream come true for me,” Hanawalt said. “I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”