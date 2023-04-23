Daffodils can be separated, spreading the bounty

Q: My daffodils have finished their blooms and are now lush with foliage. They are growing in clumps. How often should they be separated? When should it be done (if need be) and how do I do this? Would it mean storing the bulbs until fall? If all went well, would I have blooms next spring? – LKP, Albuquerque

A: I’m happy that your daffodils are doing so well. My first question to you is, how many growing seasons have these guys successfully grown into these clumps? It’s recommended that you don’t separate them until they are at least two, sometimes three, growing seasons old.

If your daffodils have been in the same spot for two complete bloom cycles, then yes, you can unclump them and spread the wealth.

First, using a very sharp pair of scissors, cut out just the spent bloom stalk. Grasp the stem, and as close to the base as you can, cut away that stem cleanly and completely. You must leave all the foliage this time of year. It’s the leaves that are, through the photosynthesis process, refeeding the bulbs.

Too often I hear that folks have a lessening of bloom the following year, and I’m confident that it’s because the foliage was cut back prematurely.

Now that you’ve cut out the bloom stalks, you will treat the plants like anything else growing by watering. Please, don’t just forget your clumps.

As the growing season advances, the foliage will start to brown out and look scraggly. The daffodil foliage could last, looking good, through mid-June to the end of July.

Once the foliage has wilted, and as long as the clumps are the two- to-three seasons old, you can unclump them. You’ll want a tarp and a pitchfork. Lay the tarp on the ground near the clumps. Using the pitchfork, impale it pretty close to the clump and after encircling the whole clump to loosen it, lift that clump out of the ground, setting it on your tarp.

Move the tarp to a shaded area so you can now work comfortably and keep the bulbs out of any hot, direct sun. Now you’ll glean through the bulbs gingerly wiping away any soil, setting them aside and deciding which bulbs can and need to be separated.

When you get to look at them you’ll see the “mother” bulb with “pups” that have grown and are attached to mom. If the pups seem to be able to pop off mom and are wearing some roots at their base, you can snap them away from mom.

Once you’ve gleaned through the clump, wiping and separating the mass, and snipping off any overabundance of roots, gather the soil and plant parts left on the tarp and pour it back in the hole the excavated clump left. Go ahead and add some bone meal to that space and work it in. If more soil and compost needs to be added to get the hole back to ground level, do that so that space is ready to replant.

The bulbs need to sit for a while, again, out of direct, hot sun. They can sit for a couple of weeks, drying off and sealing the spots where the pups were separated from their moms. Don’t wait longer than three weeks to get them back in the ground.

In theory, it’ll be late July to early August when you replant the bulbs. I recommend purchasing some dry sulphur and pouring some in a bag, then adding a few bulbs at a time shaking the bag to thoroughly coat each bulb. The sulphur acts as a fungicide/insecticide to offer the bulbs a certain amount of protection. The sulphur is stinky, so be sure to wear disposable gloves and don’t do this when it’s windy.

Now that the bulbs are ready, go ahead and plant anew. Just as originally, you’ll plant each bulb twice as deep as they are tall. For example, if the bulb is an inch-and-a-half long, it gets planted three inches deep.

By separating them you should be blessed with lots more to make even more displays.

Once you have replanted your bulbs and smoothed the soil in the areas, give everyone a good sprinkling of water to settle them. If it stays hot and dry, you will want to offer water to these areas periodically throughout the balance of the growing season and during the winter months a bit so nothing dries out. The bulbs will be rooting out and sitting still until next spring when, Mother Nature willing and you haven’t forgotten to water, the daffodils will come back and yes, bloom magnificently for you.

Spreading a clump of daffodils is a bit of work, but the bounty you get at the other end is so rewarding.

Hope this helps and Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.