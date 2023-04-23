 'The Half-White Album' stirs together short works, flash fiction and poetry into a literary stew - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Half-White Album’ stirs together short works, flash fiction and poetry into a literary stew

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

Cynthia J. Sylvester’s book “The Half-White Album” is a collection of her short stories, flash fiction and poetry. The writing is lively, thoughtful and inventive.

Sylvester, an Albuquerque resident, stirred in other ingredients that spice up the book – quotes attributed to writers, artists and musicians, and song titles that double as titles for each of the written elements in the book’s 10 sections.

Also, each section begins with short, untitled comments from members of a fictional band called The Covers.

Cynthia J. Sylvester

To better understanding this literary stew, here’s how the sixth section, “Live at the House Made of Evening Light,” is served:

⋄ First is a paragraph-long reflection by Jeannie, lead vocalist of The Covers. It reads in part, “One evening, preshow, me and (percussionist) One Foot were chillin’ like villains. By the pool with our shades and our Jack.”

⋄ That’s followed by the section heading and a page with sentence-long quotes from the late conceptual artist David Rothenberg and the late art critic Dave Hickey.

⋄ Then comes Sylvester’s flash fiction story “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?” in which the spiritual, natural and human worlds merge: “She took deep breaths of it as a breeze wrapped the scent of Russian Olive blossoms around her like a fine French perfume.”

⋄ Next up is the paragraph-long flash fiction piece “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”

⋄ Two short stories follow – “Diamonds and Rust”/”Sylvia’s Mother” – A Medley and “Piney Wood Hills.”

The story “Diamonds and Rust”/”Sylvia’s Mother” opens with an easy, funny, yet tender observation that takes the reader inside a college classroom: “They met in Navajo Language 121 around 1982. Grace was studying medicine and Sylvia was studying Grace.”

Their meeting develops into a romance interrupted by Sylvia’s homesickness and leave-taking. The story moves forward 14 years when Grace is trying to reunite with the still-remembered Sylvia.

The short stories are the meat of the book, most of them focused on mother-daughter and other woman-to-woman relationships.

“The stories relate in a certain way. There are different mothers and daughters in the stories but you feel at times there’s a bit of a through-line as well,” Sylvester said in a phone interview.

The Navajo Nation is the setting for a number of stories. She said it was important to her to start the book “back in the Dinétah (the Navajo homeland). It’s a place where I never lived but where my mother is from.”

Sylvester is half-Diné and half-Anglo and is an enrolled member of the Diné. She was born in Albuquerque and raised in Corrales.

Asked about conflating story and song, Sylvester explained, “To me, music and storytelling are so powerful. They’re a traditional way of healing. The essence of the book for me is that it is a healing ceremony.”

UNM Press organized a Spotify playlist to publicize “The Half-White Album,” which can be found at spoti.fi/3zSeSrx. The playlist compromises of the more than 30 songs that are titled in the book.

Sylvester said the book “has been on a slow trajectory to this moment but I have always been working on my craft as a writer, improving what I know about it.”

She cited former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo as her greatest literary influence. “I love how she is able to create such imagery, history, feeling and moment in short, compressed verse or poetry. Her book ‘Secrets from the Center of the World’ … It moves me every time I pick it up,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester’s debut collection is the second release in UNM Press’ Lynn and Lynda Miller Southwest Fiction Series.

“We believe ‘The Half-White Album’s’ structure and ways of telling exemplify what we’re trying to achieve in the series. Sylvester’s book is … a powerful reading experience,” the series editors said.

Sylvester received a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in physical therapy and took creative writing workshops and poetry classes as an undergraduate. She has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Warren Wilson College.

