Fishing Line for April 23, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Brittany Valles of Silver City caught a 22-inch walleye at Caballo Lake using a crawdad-pattern crankbait on April 16.

Jack Tavella of Rio Rancho caught a 23-inch, 4.7-pound walleye and a 27-inch, 7.9-pound walleye at Cochiti Lake using a Kastmaster lure on April 12.

Danielle Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas, caught a 20-inch walleye at Elephant Butte Lake using a live shiner on April 12.

Nathan Jones of Los Lunas caught and released a 25-inch catfish at Escondida Lake using a Slim Jim on April 17.

At Morphy Lake, Fritz Fulton, 13, of Fort Worth, Texas, caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using a Panther Martin spinner on April 13. … Jack Fulton, 15, of Fort Worth, Texas, caught a 17.5-inch rainbow trout using a Panther Martin spinner on April 11.

On the Pecos River, Benjamin Naranjo of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch brown trout using a San Juan worm on April 13. … AJ Herrera of Albuquerque caught a 24-inch rainbow trout using a worm on April 10.

Austyn Riley, 11, and Diontaye Riley, 17, of Laguna Pueblo caught their limits of rainbow trout at the Rancho Grande Ponds using PowerBait on April 9.

Andrew McCracken, 9, of Albuquerque caught and released 20 rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond using a fly rod and a special fly tied by his grandpa on April 9.

Dylan Griego, 7, and Jaxson Griego, 3, of Albuquerque each caught 12-inch rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using yellow garlic-scented PowerBait on April 14.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 38 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using jerkbaits and crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using streamer flies and PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair using silver spoons. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is closed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was very good using Panther Martin spinners.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 407 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using worms. Anglers reported high water levels and murky water clarity due to spring runoff.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 103 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 1,010 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 41 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 155 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 208 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using green, garlic PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using live minnows. Fishing for walleyes was good trolling using Flicker Shad lures, Model A Bomber lures and Bandit crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using medium depth diving crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair using jerkbaits, crankbaits, crawdad-pattern lures and Senko worms. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was good using punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 50s range, and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Abiquiú Lake was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow using crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 1,490 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was slow using swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was slow using hot dogs. Fishing for trout was slow using PowerBait.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using gizzard shad-pattern swimbaits, lipless crankbaits and 8-inch swimbaits, jerkbaits and hot dogs. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using Kastmaster lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms and cut carp bait.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using sherbet PowerBait. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Monday morning was 494 cfs. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1 to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using dough bait.

McGaffey Lake is full and was recently stocked with rainbow trout.

Fishing for bass at Navajo Lake was slow using crankbaits and soft plastic lures.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 842 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 1,450 cfs. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 293 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was slow to fair using streamer flies, leech-pattern flies and red-annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using flies and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at the Tiger Park Reservoir was fair to good using olive with flash streamer flies.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using yellow garlic scented PowerBait and Turbo Dough PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was slow using Pistol Pete spinner flies. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using small floating white lures.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and regrading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was good using curly-tail grubs and crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using crawdad pattern crankbaits.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits, live minnows, and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using liver shiners. Fishing for catfish was good using live minnows and cut bait.

Fishing for bass at Escondida Lake was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair using Slim Jims.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 323 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using yellow and silver Panther Martin spinners.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was slow to fair using white glitter and pink glitter PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was good using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair to good using spinners and small crankbaits.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was slow to fair using green corn PowerBait, cricket imitation flies, marshmallows and midge-pattern flies.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair using watermelon-color, soft plastic worms. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 4 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full, but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Harry McAdams Park Pond was fair using homemade dough bait. Fishing for bass was fair to good using purple, plastic worms and creature baits.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 133 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs south of Carlsbad.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 40 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair using 5-inch, curly-tail grubs.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Timberon Ponds was fair to good using red and yellow PowerBait.