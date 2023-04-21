Hip-hop themed burger spot Phat Stax opens in Nob Hill

The meaning of “phat”, a slang word popularized by R&B artists in the ’90s, has been widely debated. Some thought it meant a way to describe cool music. For others, it was an acronym standing for “pretty hot and tempting” or stood in for a more explicit – and unprintable – phrase.

But for Tonya and Caskey Hill, owners of Phat Stax, a new burger joint in Nob Hill, the “T” in phat stands for something else: tasty.

“Our caption is mouth-watering eats with nostalgic beats,” Caskey Hill said. “It’s the old-school stuff.”

The Hills opened Phat Stax as a food truck in 2020. Although both were working as medical assistants at the time, they decided to change gears and turn to burgers instead. Caskey Hill had cooking experience as a Navy chef, and earned compliments from friends and family for his burgers.

Now, the couple has their own hip-hop-themed brick-and-mortar behind Tractor Brewing at 114 Tulane SE. Instead of football, “Yo! MTV Raps” plays on the TV. Biggie Smalls, Tupac and Eminem blast over the speakers. The menu is filled with burgers like the M.C. Jammer, the Notorious B.L.T. and the O.P.P burger.

“You have Hard Rock Cafe, you have Rockin’ Brews, why not represent hip-hop?” Caskey Hill said. “You have country bars, you know, you don’t have a hip hop thing. You think hip-hop, you think concerts … but it literally writes itself. Hip-hop and food has always gone together.”

Caskey Hill said it’s impossible for him to pick a favorite hip-hop artist. His wife Tonya Hill on the other hand, is more of a country fan. But both of them have never regretted leaving the medical field and opening a food business.

“Food is comfort, so you’re still taking care of people,” Tonya Hill said.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tonya Hill said she’d like to eventually introduce some events like rap battles and hip-hop trivia nights.

“You have that culture out here in Albuquerque,” Caskey Hill said. “It’s just this place for people to come in and look at different things, and watch videos, and listen, like, ‘Dude, I haven’t heard that song in forever,’ you know?”