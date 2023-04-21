 Hip-hop themed burger spot Phat Stax opens in Nob Hill

Hip-hop themed burger spot Phat Stax opens in Nob Hill

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

The “Ludacrisp” sandwich with fried chicken and waffles from Phat Stax. (Courtesy of Phat Stax)

The meaning of “phat”, a slang word popularized by R&B artists in the ’90s, has been widely debated. Some thought it meant a way to describe cool music. For others, it was an acronym standing for “pretty hot and tempting” or stood in for a more explicit – and unprintable – phrase.

But for Tonya and Caskey Hill, owners of Phat Stax, a new burger joint in Nob Hill, the “T” in phat stands for something else: tasty.

“Our caption is mouth-watering eats with nostalgic beats,” Caskey Hill said. “It’s the old-school stuff.”

The Hills opened Phat Stax as a food truck in 2020. Although both were working as medical assistants at the time, they decided to change gears and turn to burgers instead. Caskey Hill had cooking experience as a Navy chef, and earned compliments from friends and family for his burgers.

Now, the couple has their own hip-hop-themed brick-and-mortar behind Tractor Brewing at 114 Tulane SE. Instead of football, “Yo! MTV Raps” plays on the TV. Biggie Smalls, Tupac and Eminem blast over the speakers. The menu is filled with burgers like the M.C. Jammer, the Notorious B.L.T. and the O.P.P burger.

“You have Hard Rock Cafe, you have Rockin’ Brews, why not represent hip-hop?” Caskey Hill said. “You have country bars, you know, you don’t have a hip hop thing. You think hip-hop, you think concerts … but it literally writes itself. Hip-hop and food has always gone together.”

Caskey Hill said it’s impossible for him to pick a favorite hip-hop artist. His wife Tonya Hill on the other hand, is more of a country fan. But both of them have never regretted leaving the medical field and opening a food business.

“Food is comfort, so you’re still taking care of people,” Tonya Hill said.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tonya Hill said she’d like to eventually introduce some events like rap battles and hip-hop trivia nights.

“You have that culture out here in Albuquerque,” Caskey Hill said. “It’s just this place for people to come in and look at different things, and watch videos, and listen, like, ‘Dude, I haven’t heard that song in forever,’ you know?”

Home » Business » Outlook » Hip-hop themed burger spot Phat Stax opens in Nob Hill

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque's 3D Glass Solutions ramps up semiconductor chip production ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homegrown Albuquerque startup 3D Glass Solutions ... Homegrown Albuquerque startup 3D Glass Solutions received a new, $30 million venture investment to ramp up local production of its proprietary, advanced semiconductor chips, ...
2
Dion's to open first El Paso location this year
ABQnews Seeker
The location will be the third ... The location will be the third in Texas for Dion's. It has two other stores in Lubbock, Texas.
3
Distilleries continue to grow throughout New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's distilled spirits community continues ... New Mexico's distilled spirits community continues to grow throughout the state. As of 2016, there were more than 30 licensed distilleries in the Land ...
4
New Old Town shop Rayne or Shine gives artists ...
Business
Rayne or Shine, a new shop ... Rayne or Shine, a new shop in Old Town, features the work of local New Mexico artists with homemade ceramics, candles and more.
5
Are you secretly sabotaging your success? From the Executive's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Success. It's what the majority of ... Success. It's what the majority of entrepreneurs strive for, yet it remains this elusive goal for many. So then why is it that ...
6
Business owners launch hospitality tech startup: software uses AI ...
Business
Albuquerque business owners Corey Fiala and ... Albuquerque business owners Corey Fiala and Lee Caperton created Hospitality AI, a startup company that consolidates software programs for businesses and uses artificial intelligence ...
7
Biz Bits: Business Briefs, week starting 4/17
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, New ... Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, New Mexico's Best Bet, is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling Co. to celebrate Earth Day by ...
8
Strategies companies can use to address job stress
Business
academic's corner ... academic's corner ...
9
Learn how to save a life: UNM athletes team ...
ABQnews Seeker
Participants at the April 15 event ... Participants at the April 15 event will also learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of a heart attack, how to use an AED, ...