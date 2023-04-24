Human programmers are behind AI’s behavior and misbehavior

The Reserve Bank of Australia is Australia’s central bank, the counterpart to America’s Federal Reserve. It’s the government agency that prints money. Not so long ago it had two subsidiaries, Securency and Note Printing Australia, that marketed their money-printing skills to foreign countries, too.

To win contracts, they offered some of their wares in metaphorical (or perhaps literal) bulging envelopes. They were busted. In 2011, the Wall Street Journal published an article under the headline, “Australia, Malaysia Charge 8 in Money Printing Scandal.”

Seven years later, when the prosecutions finally wrapped up, Australia’s federal prosecution service issued a press release listing the parties who had pled guilty to bribery and related charges, including the companies themselves and Securency’s former CEO and CFO.

The scandal originally came to light thanks to a whistleblower. Brian Hood, who worked for Note Printing Australia, “was the person who notified authorities about payment of bribes to foreign officials to win currency printing contracts,” his lawyers told Reuters. Hood himself was never charged with a crime, it is necessary to add for reasons soon to become apparent.

Today Hood is mayor of Hepburn Shire in central Victoria, north of Melbourne. That position has unexpectedly made him a focal point in legal developments concerning large language models (LLMs), a variety of artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT is the LLM unleashed on an unwary public by San Francisco-based OpenAI at the end of last year. Mayor Hood discovered that ChatGPT had “falsely named him as a guilty party in foreign bribery scandal” and even stated that he “served time in prison for bribery,” according to Reuters. ChatGPT had scrambled the elements of the story to produce the exact opposite of the truth.

We’ve been hearing for months that LLMs occasionally suffer from such “hallucinations.” But only sentient beings can hallucinate. LLMs, like all software programs, do only what they are programmed to do.

Maybe LLMs will one day acquire the ability to supplement their own code, extending their capabilities. Maybe they’ve acquired that ability already. If so, it’s only because the original code was written in a way that allowed it to happen. Everything computers do happens because of the way humans designed them, and that includes so-called hallucinations.

A cynical friend of mine says that ChatGPT channels the true Silicon Valley spirit of Theranos, FTX and a thousand investor pitches. It spouts complete nonsense in a tone of utmost assurance. But ChatGPT doesn’t merely provide false information. It invents false sources, too, citing non-existent scientific studies and non-existent newspaper articles.

A Guardian reporter recently heard from a researcher trying to track down an article the reporter had supposedly written. The article was on a subject the reporter covers, though they couldn’t remember the particular piece and it couldn’t be found on the paper’s website. Only when the researcher admitted finding the citation on ChatGPT did the penny drop. The chatbot had made it up.

A similar thing happened to law professor and TV pundit Jonathan Turley. Writing in USA Today, Turley described how ChatGPT accused him of sexually harassing a student on a class trip to Alaska, citing as its source a Washington Post article. But no such article existed, for the good reason that Turley had never done such a thing.

Mayor Hood has threatened to sue OpenAI. I think Turley should sue, too. Analyzed under U.S. law, there would be a number of hurdles to a successful defamation suit, but I think they could all be cleared.

As a starting point, the false statements, as reported by Reuters and Turley himself, were defamatory. Anyone who believed them would think less of the men. No question.

Second, I think OpenAI is the publisher of everything ChatGPT says. The fact that the program rather than the programmer selected the precise words that appeared on the web shouldn’t matter, in my opinion, because the program operates as the programmer designed it.

Moreover, legal responsibility for causing harm must rest with a morally-responsible party. OpenAI chose to let its machine publish on the web. There’s nothing odd about holding it legally responsible for the consequences of that choice.

Under American law, public figures who sue for defamation must prove the publisher knew the statement was false or else acted with “reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” Every time programmers talk about “hallucinations,” they acknowledge their awareness that LLMs generate false statements. Letting such a machine publish on the web, knowing some of what it publishes is bound to be false, is the epitome of reckless disregard.

There’s been a lot of talk about the urgent need to regulate LLMs. Our tort system has the tools to start the job.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com”>href=”http://legal.column.tip”>legal.column.tips@gmail.com.